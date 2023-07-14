Voghera, mother strangles her one-year-old child and then calls for help: the baby is dead

A dramatic phone call to 112, a desperate grandmother for Luca, her one-year-old grandson who can’t breathe. The carabinieri of the Voghera station (Pavia) rushed Friday morning shortly after 9 in via Mezzana, a residential area of ​​the city, together with the 118 personnel. And they found Elisa Roveda, 45 years old. “I killed my son,” she limited herself to saying to the military, before being taken away.

The 118 operators could not help but ascertain the death of little Luca, who died strangled. The body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of the San Matteo hospital in Pavia to proceed with the autopsy.

According to neighbors, the woman, who worked as a clerk in an accountant’s office not far from home, was followed by her family and also (as evidenced by the testimonies of those who knew her) by a professional, in private. According to an initial reconstruction, the child’s father, Maurizio Baiardi, a lorry driver, had left to go to work and an hour later the woman’s mother arrived, finding her nephew dead and her daughter in a state of shock, immediately calling 118 There was nothing they could do for little Luca.

The 45-year-old was arrested for murder, after being transferred to the San Matteo psychiatry department for a series of tests. The magistrates will question you in the presence of a lawyer. The Prosecutor of the Republic of Pavia has the case in hand.

“She told me she was a little depressed”

The neighbors speak of “an absolutely normal family”. A neighbor said that the woman had revealed to her a few days ago that she was “a bit depressed, a bit depressed. But she seemed to be fine. They’ve been wanting this child for 5 years.” «She is a very good girl, very good. Even the husband, the grandmother … it was a very close family, very much », she added.

The carabinieri, to reconstruct the tragedy, are also counting on the testimony of the grandmother. She the latter, it seems, preferred that her daughter not be alone with her little one and in fact she went to the Baiardi house when she could. Meanwhile, via Mezzana has been completely cordoned off and closed to traffic, to prevent the crowding of onlookers.

The mayor Paola Garlaschelli: «Astonished city»

«We remain astonished in front of a child snatched from the life by a terrible gesture. We look forward to hearing more from the police about the tragedy that shook our city this morning. For now, a thought of enormous pain and closeness to the family ».

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

