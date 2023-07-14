Home » Migrants, Meloni mediator returns to Tunisia: mission with von der Leyen-Rutte
Business

Migrants, Meloni mediator returns to Tunisia: mission with von der Leyen-Rutte

by admin
Migrants, Meloni mediator returns to Tunisia: mission with von der Leyen-Rutte

Tunisia, Saied rejects EU proposal on migrants. Photo Lapresse

Meloni returns to Tunisia, in the agreement 105 million euros against human trafficking and 150 million euros for immediate support to the country’s budget

The President of the Commission, Ursula from the Leyenthe premier, Giorgia Melonsand the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Ruththey will return to Tunisia Sunday in the context of the dialogue for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with President Kais Saied. This was announced by EU Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant.

“We are not anticipating the content of what will be addressed in the meeting in Tunis, the discussions on the memorandum of understanding are still ongoing”, explained the Commission spokeswoman during the briefing, recalling that von der Leyen, Meloni, Rutte – the so-called Team Europe in negotiations with Saied – he has already gone to Tunisia last June 11th.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Cars and company fleets, tomorrow the Motors Report of the Sole 24 Ore will be on newsstands

You may also like

Air strike, canceled and guaranteed flights. Salvini: “Appeal...

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye launches...

Ranking of the safest cars: the Chinese Nio...

German Stocks Experience Mixed Results as DAX 30...

Scholz: “You have to let all fives be...

The New Dodge Hornet Lands in Puerto Rico,...

Forza Italia, Tajani elected secretary: “I will need...

Air traffic strike in Italy: Chaos expected at...

Transport strike and contract renewals: how to avoid...

U.S. Stocks Mixed as Chinese Concept Stocks and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy