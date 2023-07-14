Migrants, Meloni mediator returns to Tunisia: mission with von der Leyen-Rutte

Tunisia, Saied rejects EU proposal on migrants. Photo Lapresse

Meloni returns to Tunisia, in the agreement 105 million euros against human trafficking and 150 million euros for immediate support to the country’s budget

The President of the Commission, Ursula from the Leyenthe premier, Giorgia Melonsand the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Ruththey will return to Tunisia Sunday in the context of the dialogue for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with President Kais Saied. This was announced by EU Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant.

“We are not anticipating the content of what will be addressed in the meeting in Tunis, the discussions on the memorandum of understanding are still ongoing”, explained the Commission spokeswoman during the briefing, recalling that von der Leyen, Meloni, Rutte – the so-called Team Europe in negotiations with Saied – he has already gone to Tunisia last June 11th.

