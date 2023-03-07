Pain in private areas can be extremely uncomfortable for women! It makes everything complicated, like sex and even going to the bathroom. If you’ve suffered from a panic spiral and wonder why your genitals ache, we present you with vulvodynia.

Your vulva, the area around the vaginal opening, is sensitive. There are times when you may feel discomfort and pain there. Sometimes, the pain is so debilitating that you feel extremely uncomfortable doing daily chores. HealthShots got in touch with Dr. Nidhi KheraDirector and Head of Obstetrics e Pregnancy risk, BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi, read more.

Unexplained vulvar or vaginal pain could be vulvodynia

Vulvodynia is a condition in which pain is felt in the vulva or vagina. It can make yours vita very difficult, even sitting for long periods or having sex becomes unthinkable and most women avoid talking about it. This condition can affect women of all ages for a long time and usually doesn’t clear up on its own and definitely needs help, Dr. Khera explains.

She explains: “Vulvodynia is usually caused by damage to the nerves supplying the vulva, which may have occurred with previous surgery, childbirth, trapped nerves, and infections. But it’s not contagious. Although the vulva usually looks normal, the main problem at hand is ongoing pain in and around the vulva and vagina. Various patients describe pain as burning, stinging, throbbing, or aching that is present in low intensity mostly during the day, but is acutely worsened by sitting for long periods and by touch, such as during sex or when inserting a tampon. .

For some women, it significantly affects quality of life, can affect relationships, sexual relationships, can reduce sex drive, and can lead to low self-esteem, confidence, and depression.

Causes of vulvodynia

Some of the more common causes of vulvar pain include:

recurring vaginal thrush or others vaginal infections.

Allergic reaction or sensitivity to soaps, vulvar washes, bubble baths or medicated creams.

A decrease in estrogen can cause vulvar and vaginal dryness, especially during menopause.

Recurring herpes infection.

Skin disorders such as lichen sclerosus or lichen planus, which can be extremely irritating and painful to the vulva.

In some cases, Behcet’s disease (a blood vessel disease that can cause genital ulcers) or Sjogren’s syndrome (an immune system disorder that can cause vaginal dryness) may be present.

Some other causes of vulvar pain need to be ruled out and it is important to visit a specialist to proceed further. They do tampons and cotton swab test, adds theexpert.

What can you do to avoid the risk?

Making some lifestyle changes can help reduce symptoms of the condition or reduce your chances of developing it. Here’s what Dr. Khera suggests:

Avoid wearing tight undergarments

Wear natural, breathable fabrics that don’t come into close contact with your vulval skin

Minimize the use of scented hygiene products

Avoid products with an astringent, better use an emollient instead of a soap

You can apply ice packs or cool gel packs to the affected area

Treatment for vulvodynia

Your gynecologist will evaluate you for the cause and severity of the condition and give you the right treatment. Some treatments that are performed include theapplication of local anesthetics, emollients and lubricants. Some oral medications are also prescribed, along with physical therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy with nerve desensitization. In rare and resistant cases, surgery may be required. Acetaminophen and other common pain relievers do not help with vulvodynia pain. It may be necessary to hire the MEDICAL for several months. Occasionally, drugs are injected into the nerve supplying the painful area. It is helpful to learn pelvic floor exercises to help relax the muscles around the vagina. Psychosexual counseling is imperative with your partner, suggests Dr. Khera.

So, in case you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above, you should contact your doctor to avoid any complications.