The keys to Belgrano’s triumph: the reasons for the 1-0 defeat of Arsenal, in Sarandí

Belgrano added a valuable victory as a visitor in Sarandí, where he beat Arsenal 1-0 on Monday, in a duel valid for the sixth date of the Professional League.

It was a victory with a double value, since the Pirate beat a direct rival in the primary objective of remaining in the category and, also, because this result allowed to end the streak of two defeats in a row.

The keys to heavenly triumph

He played for a while. With a different scheme (Guillermo Farré arranged a 4-4-1-1), but without much arrival, Belgrano controlled the first stage and took the lead with Pablo Vegetti’s penalty goal.

The other held. Arsenal reacted with the entry of “Chino” Toloza. The local began to handle the ball, gained depth and hit two shots off the crossbar. He put Belgrano in endurance mode and made him suffer until the end.

The scorer is always there. Captain Vegetti was on the verge of not playing due to a stomach disorder. He arrived with just enough, but he still managed and paid with his share in the network. He received the penalty, he converted it and set Belgrano on course for a necessary victory. Another sign of commitment from a player who never leaves the team on foot. And that yesterday he got on the podium of the club’s all-time top scorers in AFA.

