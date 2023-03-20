Walk and Talk Düsseldorf from the Practice for Psychosynthesis

Düsseldorf, March 20, 2023 – The Practice for Psychosynthesis from Düsseldorf is pleased to announce the new offer “Walk and Talk Düsseldorf” in the Hofgarten of Düsseldorf. The offer provides a unique opportunity for people to talk to an experienced psychological counselor and coach during a walk together in nature and at the same time to relax with physical exercise.

The Düsseldorfer Hofgarten is one of the most popular places in Düsseldorf and offers a valuable green oasis in the middle of the city. Every “walk and talk” takes place in pairs and not in a group, in order to meet the individual needs and wishes of the clients in a confidential conversation. The offer is aimed at people who are in a difficult life situation or simply have the need to share their thoughts and feelings with an experienced listener.

The practice for psychosynthesis is now known far beyond Düsseldorf for its modern and neuropsychological approach to the individual combination of psychosynthesis and mindfulness training. The experienced consultant and coach uses the method of psychosynthesis to help his clients to discover and develop their personal goals and potential. “Walk and Talk” is another innovative addition to the practice’s well-known range of counseling and offers participants new perspectives and holistic access to psychological coaching and counseling.

“My goal is to help people reach their full potential and get their lives moving in a positive direction again,” says the founder of the practice for Psychosynthesis, whom his clients simply call “Alexander” and carefully use the first name. “With the new offer “Walk and Talk Düsseldorf” I would like to offer my clients a unique and relaxed opportunity to share their thoughts and feelings and at the same time to benefit from the positive effects of nature.”

The Practice for Psychosynthesis looks forward to working with interested people and cordially invites you to try out “Walk and Talk Düsseldorf” in the Hofgarten. Further information as well as prices and free appointments for direct online booking can be found on the practice’s website at

The practice for psychosynthesis in Düsseldorf specializes in practical psychosynthesis according to Roberto Assagioli as well as Buddhist psychology according to Thich Nhat Hahn and mindfulness training according to Jon Kabat-Zinn. She offers contemporary deep psychological counseling and coaching for self-payers, regardless of their insured status. Sessions can be conveniently booked online at any time in the modern and digital practice www.praxis-fuer-psychosynthese.de

The founder and owner of the practice is Alexander Zotz, born in 1980, who, in addition to management experience in business and his own experiences with life crises, has well-founded and constant training and further education in psychosynthesis, Buddhist psychology and mindfulness. Alexander Zotz is a member of the German Psychosynthesis Society and the Association of Independent Psychotherapists, Alternative Practitioners for Psychotherapy and Psychological Counselors

Contact

Practice for Psychosynthesis

Alexander Zotz

Fritz-Vomfelde-Strasse 12

40547 Düsseldorf

0211 94195749



/