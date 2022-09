The one with water is an immediate and inseparable link. If during a walk we see a stream, a river, a pond, but even just a fountain, most of the time we get close to admire and even touch the surface. And this gesture makes us happier. At least according to researchers from King’s College London, Nomad Projects and J&L Gibbons who, in collaboration with the Canal & River Trust, have decided to scientifically investigate why spending time near canals and rivers benefits our mind and our body.