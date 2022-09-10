Original title: Most areas are suitable for viewing the moon during the Mid-Autumn Festival, and there is still rainfall in the southwest region, which needs to be prevented from geological disasters

Central Broadcasting Network Beijing, September 10 (Reporter Huang Yuling) On the 10th, it was the Mid-Autumn Festival. The reporter learned from the Central Meteorological Observatory that the weather in most parts of my country is fine and suitable for viewing the moon, but most of Tibet, eastern and southern Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan , Guangxi and other places are affected by rainfall and cloudy weather, and the conditions for viewing the moon are not good.

It is estimated that in the next three days, most of Tibet, most of Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Guangxi, Shaanxi, southern Shanxi, western Henan and other places will still have rainy weather. , Guangxi and other places, the local rainfall can reach heavy rain or heavy rain. Although the rainfall in the southwestern region has weakened, Yunnan, Sichuan, Tibet and other places still need to guard against mountain torrents and geological disasters that may be caused by rainfall; Sichuan Ganzi and Ya'an need to guard against secondary disasters such as landslides, collapses and mudslides. Emergency rescue and transportation adverse effects.

