Home News Most of the Mid-Autumn Festival is suitable for viewing the moon, and there is still rainfall in the southwest. Geological disasters need to be prevented_Sichuan_Yunnan_Weather
News

Most of the Mid-Autumn Festival is suitable for viewing the moon, and there is still rainfall in the southwest. Geological disasters need to be prevented_Sichuan_Yunnan_Weather

by admin
2022-09-10 09:49
Source: Central Radio Network

Original title: Most areas are suitable for viewing the moon during the Mid-Autumn Festival, and there is still rainfall in the southwest region, which needs to be prevented from geological disasters

Central Broadcasting Network Beijing, September 10 (Reporter Huang Yuling) On the 10th, it was the Mid-Autumn Festival. The reporter learned from the Central Meteorological Observatory that the weather in most parts of my country is fine and suitable for viewing the moon, but most of Tibet, eastern and southern Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan , Guangxi and other places are affected by rainfall and cloudy weather, and the conditions for viewing the moon are not good.

It is estimated that in the next three days, most of Tibet, most of Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Guangxi, Shaanxi, southern Shanxi, western Henan and other places will still have rainy weather. , Guangxi and other places, the local rainfall can reach heavy rain or heavy rain. Although the rainfall in the southwestern region has weakened, Yunnan, Sichuan, Tibet and other places still need to guard against mountain torrents and geological disasters that may be caused by rainfall; Sichuan Ganzi and Ya’an need to guard against secondary disasters such as landslides, collapses and mudslides. Emergency rescue and transportation adverse effects.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

You may also like

Incendiary devices in the center of Milan: the...

Wang Weizhong presided over the executive meeting of...

Master, the offer is growing: 3 thousand courses...

A loan from the IMF – International

From 0:00 on September 10, Chencang District, Baoji...

Those dilapidated buildings in via Cesare Battisti in...

Xu Qin emphasized at the video dispatching meeting...

Franco Terlizzi goes to house arrest, the investigating...

The Central Propaganda Department and the Ministry of...

Too much rain, urgent work on the A4:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy