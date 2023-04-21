Home » War Ukraine Russia, attack on Kiev in the night: eight drones shot down. DIRECT
War Ukraine Russia, attack on Kiev in the night: eight drones shot down. DIRECT

Kiev, yesterday rejected 60 Russian attacks

Ukrainian forces yesterday repelled 60 Russian attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the Kiev Army General Staff announced, as reported by Rbc-Ukraine. Russia carried out 23 airstrikes on Ukraine yesterday, the Army said, adding that 10 Shahed-136 drones were launched overnight, eight of which were destroyed by Ukrainian forces. In addition, Russian troops carried out 49 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems against Ukrainian military positions and villages. There are reports of civilian deaths and injuries, as well as destroyed or damaged homes and other civilian infrastructure.

