China is ready to increase exchanges with the Russian military in order to deepen military communication, cooperation and mutual trust. This is what Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said, according to which the relations between the two countries “are not similar to the military and political alliance during the Cold War, but transcend the model of state relations and have the nature of non-alignment , of non-confrontation and of not targeting third countries”. Among the plans, Tan added in the virtual monthly briefing, there is also that of “regular exercises and joint naval and air patrols”.

“As a permanent member of the Security Council, China has a responsibility to safeguard the principles and values ​​that underpin the United Nations Charter. And China has a responsibility to play a constructive role in promoting a just peace. But that peace can be just only if it is based on maintaining Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine will define the terms of a just peace, which requires the withdrawal of invading troops.” This was stated by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant “cannot be protected”: the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi declared after yesterday’s visit, according to which the number of troops in the region of the plant, occupied by military units from Moscow, it has increased significantly and it is no longer possible to protect it.