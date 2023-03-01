Home Health War Ukraine Russia. Explosions in western occupied Crimea. LIVE
War Ukraine Russia. Explosions in western occupied Crimea. LIVE

Russian bombs on Kherson, 5 dead yesterday

Five people died and seven others were injured during yesterday’s Russian shelling of the city of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, the Regional Military Administration announced, as reported by the Ukrainian media. The city and the region of the same name were hit 86 times during the day. “They fired from MLRS (multiple launch missile systems, ed.), mortars, artillery, tanks, drones and aircraft. Kherson was bombed nine times by the Russian army: once again they hit the residential districts of the city,” he says the report noting that the area of ​​a state-owned enterprise was also affected as well as some houses.

