War Ukraine Russia, Kiev: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, infrastructure destroyed.

Mayor of Mariupol, twenty years to rebuild the city

It will take twenty years to rebuild Mariupol. This was stated by the mayor of the Ukrainian city, Vadym Boychenko, in an interview with the television station Freedom. Russian attacks over the past two months, he said, have destroyed 50% of the “modern and European” city that had been built over many years. The reconstruction and restoration will last at least twenty years and will require an expenditure of around 350 billion euros. According to Ukrinform, the Russian attacks have created “one of the biggest humanitarian disasters” in Mariupol, destroying nearly 90 percent of the city since the start of the war.

