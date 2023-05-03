Home » War Ukraine Russia, news. At the UN, China and India abstain on aggression against Moscow. LIVE
War Ukraine Russia, news. At the UN, China and India abstain on aggression against Moscow. LIVE

Ukraine: Russian bombs on Donetsk, 2 wounded

Two people were injured in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine following Russian shelling last night, the head of the regional military administration, Pavel Kirilenko, said on Telegram, as reported by Ukrainian media. The wounded, Kirilenko specified, were reported in Kramatorsk and Siversk. In particular, a school was also damaged in Kramatorsk. For his part, the mayor of the city, Alexander Goncharenko, said that in addition to the school, 14 apartment buildings, a hospital and a children’s rehabilitation center were damaged.

