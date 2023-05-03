Governor endorsed announcements regarding income for workers

At 5:10 pm the 30th program of “Connectados con Ernesto” began, with Governor Ernest Luna from the vicinity of the “Carmelo Regardiz” Comprehensive Diagnostic Center in Brisas del Aeropuerto, located in the Las Cocuizas de Maturín parish.

This visit is due to the rehabilitation of the CDI Carmelo Regardiz, in conjunction with the community, in response to the complaint made about his situation.

«Yesterday was important. When it comes to a project it is to serve our people. We must recognize the effort of all workers. The one that is found from a factory, in the field, in the industry, among others. They motorize the state’s productive apparatus with their effort, perseverance and work. So our recognition and admiration,” Luna highlighted on the occasion of Labor Day this May 1st.

In this regard, he forcefully supported the announcements of President Nicolás Maduro regarding admission, in his opinion in favor of the working class. “The idea is to gradually recover the purchasing power of the workers,” he said.

He explained that the workers will now earn 70 dollars in bonds that are indexed according to the BCV exchange rate. “Enough? Not yet, but it’s an important step,” said Governor Luna.

Rehabilitation of the Brisas del Aeropuerto CDI

Following the complaint received during the Con Maduro + program, the rehabilitation of the Brisas del Aeropuerto CDI began and he reported that he immediately went to the site to verify the situation.

Through the projection of a video, the work of the Directorate of Hospital Services of the Institute of Infrastructure, Ecosocialism, Habitat and Housing (Inframonagas) was shown, highlighting the air conditioning of clinical and administrative spaces.

The work is 40% complete and includes the waterproofing of roofs, jacketing on walls, placement of rainwater channels, exterior and interior painting, recovery of jammed doors and locks.

Likewise, the Inframonagas team of technicians and workers have carried out work to recover the electrical system, replace sanitary parts, place the ceiling and recover the perimeter fence.

Inframonagas carried out work to recover the medical gas and hydropneumatic systems.

Finally, the Governor indicated that they plan to complete the rehabilitation in the coming days.

This work began in response to the request of the popular power and the organized community that called on President Nicolás Maduro during his program “With Maduro +”, on April 25.

284 lights for Brisas del Aeropuerto

Luna, announced the placement of 284 lights to serve six sectors of Brisas del Aeropuerto, which will be installed before the end of this week.

“We are complying with the requests of our people and one of the needs of this community of Brisas del Aeropuerto is public lighting, we are going to place 284 luminaires in a first stage that will serve 6 sectors.”

He stressed that by this Thursday the Public Lighting team will be arriving in the sector.

It is worth noting that in the middle of the transmission, the power went out in a large part of the city, but in a short time, it returned and continued the program through the Monagas state station network.

The water reached the EB Pablo Emilio Castillo

This Tuesday, May 2, the water well of the “Pablo Emilio Castillo” Basic School, located in the Brisas sector of the Airport, became operational.

This well allows serving more than 800 families who live in the vicinity of the educational institution. Among the works carried out was the installation of a 7.5 hp submersible pump, delivered by the Government of Monagas.

Romer Perfecto, spokesman for the sector’s water, commented that “today we want to thank President Nicolás Maduro and our Governor Ernesto Luna for all the support received to improve the water service in our sector, which is made up of 93 streets with their respective intersections. We held a work table with the representative of the hydrological office and we began the evaluation work in the streets to improve the water pressure where the service is intermittent, ”he said.

In this regard, Beltrán López, president of Aguas de Monagas, reported that this sector is supplied by the Bajo Guarapiche plant and the upper and lower network of the Amana-Maturín aqueduct; as well as two deep wells.

“You have to do some maneuvers to assess the situation and find out in more detail why the supply has so little pressure, and the service is deficient. Our crews have already started with the diagnosis, ”he reported.

On the other hand, he stated that the water production of the Bajo Guarapiche water treatment plant was reduced, and in some places, such as the upper part of Fundemos and Los Godos, there is intermittence in the service of the precious liquid due to this situation.

He asked the community of Brisas del Aeropuerto for a little patience, waiting for the financial issue to be resolved to also solve the electricity issue in El Parquecito.

With a 7.5hp pump, they reactivate water service in sectors surrounding the Pablo Emilio Castillo School in Las Brisas del Aeropuerto.

Visit to the El Rosillo commune

To guarantee a better quality of life in the El Rosillo commune last Wednesday, an institutional cabinet was held in that town.

In the same way, Ernesto Luna pointed out that they began cleaning the pipes due to the approaching rainy season.

Recovery of the Jusepin stadium

Rehabilitation began and the painting and reconditioning of the stands began in the place, by fulfilling promises and transforming the reality of the residents of Jusepín.

The “Emprender young” program will start

At the end, Governor Ernesto Luna announced to the young people of Monagas that the countdown of what will be the “Emprender joven” program has already begun, which will begin to be deployed.

«They have a future in Monagas and in Venezuela, where they can be trained and undertake. This program will have a high impact on the recruitment process in three weeks and start the corresponding process”.

He invited @emprenderjovenmonagas to enter on Instagram so they can find out the details of this program.

Governor Ernesto Luna is confident that he will improve the issue of resources to solve community problems.

The neighbors attended the weekly program, which will be broadcast next week from Quiriquire.

