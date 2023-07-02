Cotelco Magdalena with high economic expectations for July

The month of July begins with the festive bridge called “Day of Saint Peter and Saint Paul”what a start toFriday June 30 to Monday July 3, which is considered the one with the greatest influx of visitors who come to the destination on these holidays in summer with the main purpose of enjoying leisure tourism, sun, beach and nature, gastronomy and taking tours of tourist places andemblematic of the city such as Minca, Taganga, Tayrona Park, Corredor del Sur, Bahía and the Historic Center.

It is forecast that hotel occupancy on this festive bridge will be above 80%Likewise, visitors will be received from all parts of Colombia, specifically from the most important issuing cities at the national level such as Bogotá, Medellín, Manizales, Pereira, Armenia, Cali, Los Santanderes, Tunja and at a regional level, from Barranquilla, the Atlantic in general and Cesar, which will travel by land.

It is recognized that there is a very large parallel hotel industry in the citywhich welcomes many tourists who come to enjoy this holiday, apart from formal establishments with RNT and the houses of family and friends, which is why we believe that this bridge will reach the city approximately 75,000 people.

AAdditional to this, in the month of July there are three important events that will take place in the city and will help with andThe increase in the number of tourists on these holidays, such as the Santa Marta 2023 Beach Games from July 14 to 21, which will bring their respective delegationss from countries such as Argentina, Aruba, Curaçao, Panama, Brazil, Paraguay, Ecuador, Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia, Peru, and Venezuela, the Monitor Music Awards 2023 from July 25 to 27 and the Fiestas Del Mar from Wednesday 26 to Monday July 31st.

Therefore, the formal hotel industry in Santa Marta offers important incentives for tourists this season, with attractive rates. and promotions and more than 5,638 providers of tourist services with the National Register of Active Tourism are prepared to receive all visitors, so that they continue to choose this city as the first option when they think about their vacations.

However, and according to information from Aeropuertos de Oriente, administrators of the Simón Bolívar Airport in Santa Marta, the arrival of 91 national and 3 international flights is estimated, on this festive bridge from Friday, June 30 to Monday, July 3.

That being said, and taking into account that a large number of tourists will travel by land in this month that is about to start, which is so important for the hotel sector and tourism in the city, important challenges have been achieved, such as achieving control and normality by the authorities, in the access roads to the city, with the permanent presence of the Police and the Army, so that tourists can get to enjoy your vacation with peace of mind, since due to the bloQueos that have been presented on different national roads, mainly on the road that connects the city of Barranquilla with Santa Marta, at the height of the township of Tasajera, not only mobility was affected, but also the safety of people who transit through this national highway.

This is why it has been discussed with the different public service companies and authorities of the department of Magdalena, in order to have a contingency plan in these sectors, in the same way, a security council was held with authorities on jThursday June 22, convened by the District Mayor’s Office, a unified command post (PMU) organized by Indetur and a meeting with public service companies and Mayor Virna Johnson, where once again everyone’s willingness to work articulately is demonstrated so that this festive bridge and the summer holidays.

Last Tuesday, June 27, the Santa Marta hotel and tourism union, Cotelco Magdalena Chapter, held a workshop at the Estelar Hotel & Convention Centerwith the incoming Commander of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police, Colonel Yasid Alberto Montaño Granados, who was accompanied by his work team, the Operational Commander of the Metropolitan Police, the Commander of the Ciénaga Magdalena Police, Major Juan Camilo Correa , Sectional Chief of Protection and Special Services MESAN.

Also present was the Secretary of Security of the city, Dr. Bladimir Torres, the Director of the Magdalen Sectional Prosecutor’s Officea, Dr. John Freddy Encinales and members of the Board of Directors ofe Cotelco Magdalena, where they had the opportunity to talk about the main challenges that this festive bridge will have and throughout the month of July.

From Cotelco Magdalena “We call on the mayors of Pueblo Viejo, Sitionuevo and Ciénaga to support the authorities in this permanent control, at the local level we invite the communities to report their disagreements to the competent authorities and public service companies in charge so that can give solution. The call is also made to the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare, since they would allegedly be instrumentalizing minors on the road to carry out these acts of vandalism.

Likewise, “we celebrate the progress of the second phase of the Simón Bolívar Airport in Santa Marta, and in accordance with the provisions of a meeting held in 2022 in the boardroom of the Magdalena Governor’s Office, with the current Minister of Transportation, in his time president of the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), Dr. William Camargo and the director of Civil Aeronautics, where a schedule was established which is being executed, according to the authorizations of the competent authorities”.

Omar García, Executive President of Cotelco Magdalena He said “that the main challenge that the city’s hotel and tourist union has at this time is to support the Police and the Army, which are ensuring the safety of all travelers who travel through these national roads, but above all the road that connects Santa Marta with Barranquilla. This is why we call on the competent authorities to continue prosecuting anyone who generates acts of vandalism, it is important to highlight that the Colombian Penal Code, in Article 353, allows the prosecution of people who harm us with the blockades, since it is considered disturbance of public order”.

