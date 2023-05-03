Road test and review of the new Renault Clio 2023, just renewed, always among the best-selling cars

The new Renault Clio 2023 features a revamped design and a host of technology upgrades. Since its debut in 1990, this B-segment car has been a continuous success. Reservations for the model MY2023 they will be available from May and the first deliveries are expected between September and October. At the moment, the official prices have not yet been announced, but they should be around 19,000 euros. Let’s see all the details:

The Renault Clio 2023 road test

Reviews and news Renault Clio 2023

The Renault Clio 2023 road test

Renault Clio Esprit Alpine features a refreshed design that includes a shaded Gloss Chrome finish grille, Ice Black logo, dedicated aerodynamic elements and 17-inch diamond-finished alloy wheels. Inside of, Renault Clio It features front sports seats, black and gray upholstery with blue stitching, Alpine embroidery, a sports steering wheel with red, white and blue stitching, aluminum pedals and custom seat belts, while the infotainment system features custom graphics.

As for the engines of this utilitarian, there are no eye-catching novelties in the available range. The maximum technological expression is represented by E-Tech Full Hybrid da 145 CV, which combines a 94hp 1.6 4-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors (one 36kW and one 18kW high-voltage starter). The range also includes the 3-cylinder 1.0 petrol engine in three different power ratings (65 HP, 90 HP and 100 HP, the latter also available for the LPG bi-fuel version) and the 100 HP 4-cylinder 1.5 turbodiesel.

Safety chapter, Renault has equipped the new Clio with 20 driver assistance systemsincluding Active Driver Assist with adaptive cruise control together with lane keeping, 360-degree parking camera and active emergency braking that recognizes cyclists and pedestrians.

Reviews and news Renault Clio 2023

The new Renault Clio 2023 presents a series of important aesthetic changes that make it immediately recognizable. The large front grille has more aggressive styling and a new satin chrome logo, which fades towards the headlights. The rear, on the other hand, has a restyled bumper with streamlined air intakes and the headlights feature crystal clear lenses. The new design also includes a new three-layer matte tint, Gris Rafale, with a pearl effect.

Inside, the dashboard of the Clio it features new instrumentation with a 7 or 10-inch screen, with customized graphics and infotainment with two new 7-inch displays for the R&Go audio system or 9.3-inch for the Easy Link, which supports wireless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The finishes are significantly improved and the new materials used contribute to a feeling of greater sophistication. The passenger compartment, for example, is embellished with a fabric made up of 60% Tencel fiber, a material produced from renewable sources and with renewable energy for all processes. Instead of leather, Tep is used, a material composed of polyester and bio fibers.

As regards the enginesThe 2023 Clio offers a range of options including the 145PS E-Tech Full Hybrid, equipped with a 94PS 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors. The range also includes the 3-cylinder 1.0 petrol with three power ratings, namely 65 HP, 90 HP and 100 HP, the latter also available in a bi-fuel (LPG) version. Renault completes the offer with the 100 bhp 1.5 4-cylinder turbodiesel.

As for security, the new Clio It features 20 driver assistance systems, including Active Driver Assist with adaptive cruise control along with lane keeping, 360-degree parking camera and active emergency braking that recognizes cyclists and pedestrians.

Stay up to date!

Follow us on Google News by clicking here and then click on follow top right