[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Jeon Jae-kyung = Actress Jang Seo-hee released a pictorial on the 25th.

Jang Seo-hee showed off various styles that match spring. Not only did she show off her unchanging beauty with her brightly colored mid-length hair, she also pulled off white string dresses and tone-on-tone outfits with a sense of color.

In the interview that followed, Jang Seo-hee talked about her acting philosophy as a veteran actress as well as the story related to the movie ‘Dogchin’, her return to the screen.

He said, “I don’t have a special philosophy about acting. I just want to do it naturally according to my age.” He also revealed the importance of everyday mental health and his affection for his dog, which is his biggest concern recently.

Jang Seo-hee, a former child actress, gained great popularity after appearing in dramas such as ‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘Temptation of Wife’.

