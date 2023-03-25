At least three thousand students have been affected due to the lack of teachers in the south of the department of Cauca.

According to a technical study of the Secretary of Education of this region, it was evidenced that in municipalities in the south of Cauca, such as Argelia, Balboa and El Tambo, More than 300 teachers are needed.

Faced with this situation, the departmental government began a series of transfers of teachers from municipalities where there are a good number of these, which has generated protests in different locations.

settings

According to the Secretary of Education of Cauca, Amarildo Correa Obando, his office has been running the necessary settings on the teachers’ floor.

Correa stated in this regard that an optimization is carried out in the personnel base in the regionbecause while in municipalities like Balboa, Argelia and El Tambo there is a lack of educators, in other regions there are 224 teachers left over.

The official explained that teachers “are too many on the outskirts of Popayán and in the surrounding municipalities. That’s why relocation assists us and optimization of the plant.

He added that “it It has caused discomfort in some teachers who live in Popayán, who are very comfortable, close to the city”.

Many of them, he says, criticize their transfers to remote areas of this department.

transfers they are coming forward in order to guarantee the classes students who have been affected by the lack of teaching staff.

Amarildo Correa emphasized that “teachers relocated without deteriorating their salary conditions“.

The secretary reiterated his office’s commitment to the various municipalities that teachers are requesting

Comments