A French volunteer killed in Bakhmut

A French volunteer was killed a week ago in Ukraine: the French Foreign Ministry reported it, confirming the information of the newspaper Le Monde. “A certain +T+ died a week ago,” reports the French newspaper. “We have learned the sad news of this death. We express our condolences to the family, with whom the relevant departments of the ministry are in contact, the Quai d’Orsay told AFP. Last week, the ministry had already confirmed the death in the Bakhmout region, a frontline hotspot in eastern Ukraine, of Kevin D., a former aid worker who left more than a year ago to fight alongside the Ukrainians. its territory is a war zone. In this context, it is strongly inadvisable to travel to Ukraine, whatever the reason,” the ministry told AFP, repeating last week’s statements verbatim. Several Frenchmen went to fight in Ukraine. Their number does not it was never officially disclosed.Le Monde says eight of them were killed.