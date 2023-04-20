War Ukraine Russia, news. Lavrov: ‘From the USA a crusade against Russia’. LIVE

Ukraine’s place is in the Euro-Atlantic family. Ukraine’s place is in NATO. And over time, our support will help make that possible.” Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during his surprise visit to Kyiv. Stoltenberg stressed that the multi-year support initiative will help Ukraine move from equipment and from Soviet-era doctrines to NATO standards and to ensure full interoperability with the Alliance, calling it “a testament to NATO’s long-term commitment to Ukraine”.

Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen told public television that together with the Netherlands they will donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev and that they could arrive in Ukraine in early 2024. The Guardian reports.

Yellow on a flash that appeared in the sky over Kiev: according to the head of the military administration of the capital, Serhiy Popko “debris from a NASA satellite was cautious last night over the Ukrainian capital, to prevent the debris from causing victims by falling to the ground, it was air warning announced. The air defense did not go into operation”. However, NASA has categorically denied this hypothesis: “None of our satellites fell on Kiev”. The spokesman of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuri Ignat, said that the flash visible yesterday in Ukraine and “also in Belarus” was probably caused by a meteorite. “This flash was also seen in Belarus. Therefore, it was not so easy to find debris. I think the special services will deal with this, but maybe this body, a meteorite, “burned out in the atmosphere.”