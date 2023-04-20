Digital identity at risk? From the insurtech start-up comes the app to protect it

Listen to the audio version of the article

Over a third of Italians said they had been the victim of a digital crime: according to a recent research conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Wallife. And it is certainly not the only investigation to confirm a trend that sees the violations of social accounts, the cloning of payment cards and the unauthorized dissemination of personal images and videos being among the most widespread crimes involving digital identity.

The most recurring example is that of tools (also used in the professional field) that require biometric access to be recognised, such as Apple’s Face ID and Touch ID, and therefore solutions designed to safely unlock your mobile device, authenticate purchases completed online or access applications. Although the growing diffusion of these tools inevitably brings with it greater possibilities of attack by cybercriminals and consequent greater opportunities for digital identity theft, the perception of the risks to which individuals are exposed is still very limited.

The launch of the Wallife app therefore stems from these assumptions, a solution that the Roman insurtech start-up founded in 2020 (among its investors are the venture capital funds United Ventures, Azimut Digitech and Gellify) officially presented and which promises to protect , precisely, the digital identity of people by mitigating the risk of theft of personal data from the smartphone.

The declared plus of the app is a proprietary technology that uses advanced machine learning algorithms to intercept and detect more than sixty security threats that can compromise the device and the apps installed. Furthermore, thanks to an anti-phishing detection system, the solution makes it possible to verify the reliability of links, SMS messages and documents that could hide possible phishing attempts.

Finally, users will be able to manage their Biometrics ID policy directly from the app, a service launched last September 2022 with the aim of ensuring the digital identity of customers by protecting access to their bank accounts, online payment systems and social media. As confirmed by Maria Enrica Angelone, the CEO of Wallife, the new app will be available free of charge for 90 days for everyone and will be freely purchasable together with the insurance coverage at the end of the trial period.