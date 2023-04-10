Kiev, repulsed 58 Russian attacks in the last 24 hours

Moscow’s forces continue to concentrate their offensive actions in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, where yesterday Ukrainian troops repulsed 58 attacks, the General Staff of the Forces announced. Armies of Kiev, as reported by Ukrinform. In addition, during the day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out six attacks on areas of concentration of Russian military personnel and equipment. Yesterday the Russians launched 26 air raids and 4 missile attacks: 2 S-300 missiles hit civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia causing damage, as well as deaths and injuries. Russian forces also fired 2 S-300 missiles against civilian infrastructure in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, and launched 60 attacks against Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure in the cities of Kupyansk (in Kharkiv) and Druzhkivka (in Donetsk).