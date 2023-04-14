US intelligence has good reason to believe that China has now abandoned any delays in supplying weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine and is preparing to send them. It is one of the highly confidential information contained in the papers that have escaped the Pentagon’s shirts. For those revelations, the FBI arrested the man who would be behind the theft and then the online publication of dozens of highly classified US military documents: he is 21-year-old pilot Jack Teixeira.

No progress has been made on the military front. “Our actions will be powerful. We are preparing the boys. We are waiting for the delivery of the weapons promised by our partners”: the Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram Volodymyr Zelensky.