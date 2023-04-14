US intelligence has good reason to believe that China has now abandoned any delays in supplying weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine and is preparing to send them. It is one of the highly confidential information contained in the papers that have escaped the Pentagon’s shirts. For those revelations, the FBI arrested the man who would be behind the theft and then the online publication of dozens of highly classified US military documents: he is 21-year-old pilot Jack Teixeira.
No progress has been made on the military front. “Our actions will be powerful. We are preparing the boys. We are waiting for the delivery of the weapons promised by our partners”: the Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram Volodymyr Zelensky.
Kiev: “It is absurd that Russia presides over the UN Security Council”
“It is incompatible with any logic and justice that an aggressor and terrorist country that has killed and is killing children presides over the United Nations Security Council,” said Ukrainian Secretary of National Security and Defense Oleksii Danilov referring to Russia.
“When people in the 21st century cut off the head of a living person and their representatives preside over the UN Security Council, completely incomprehensible things are happening in our world,” Danilov said, referring to the video of the alleged execution of a prisoner of war Ukrainian by Russian soldiers. “It is absurd that Russia, which is worse than ISIS, presides over the United Nations Security Council. Russian terrorists must be expelled from Ukraine and from the UN, and be held responsible for their crimes”, he said on the side its the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
In Ukraine 77,500 war crimes committed by Russian forces
Ukraine has already recorded 77,500 war crimes committed by Russian forces on its territory, for which more than 300 people have been accused so far, and will try to demonstrate that it is an “act of genocide”. This was announced by a source at the Attorney General’s Office. “We consider the crimes committed by the Russian invaders against the Ukrainian people from the point of view of genocide. To date, we have already registered 77,500 war crimes in Ukraine,” according to Yuriy Belousov, a senior prosecutor dealing with war crimes. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, “these crimes are united by the Russian leadership’s unbridled desire to destroy Ukraine as an independent country and Ukrainians as a separate independent nation.” And it is from this point of view, added Belousov, that we try to analyze “these murders committed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine, acts of torture, sexual violence”.
Pentagon Orders Internal Audit After Leaked Documents
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered an internal review of the agency after what could be one of the largest leaks of intelligence documents in a decade. The alleged person responsible for the leak of documents, which mostly contained information on the war in Ukraine, is a 21-year-old man arrested today in Massachusetts. Commenting on the arrest, Austin applauded the rapid arrest of the suspect by the FBI and said he was willing to give his full support and cooperation to the investigation. In turn, the secretary of defense announced that he had ordered the deputy secretary for intelligence and security to initiate a review of the intelligence “access, accountability and control” procedures at the Department to “prevent this type of incident it’s happening again.”