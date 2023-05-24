War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. The arrest of US journalist Gershkovich has been extended by 3 months

Ukraine has enough weapons and the long-awaited counter-offensive will begin “soon”. The head of Ukrainian military intelligence is convinced of this Kyrylo Budanov. Meanwhile, the EU High Representative for foreign policy, Joseph Borrell it seems certain that, as was the case with the Leopard tanks, F-16 jets will also eventually be sent to Kiev.
Kiev: “After Belgorod, new actions in three other Russian regions”
The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov spoke on TV of new actions in three Russian regions, after what Moscow called saboteur operations in the Belgorod region: “There will be progress in other border regions of Russia until Putin’s criminal regime puts an end to his war against Ukraine. The Russians will not feel safe in any corner of the Federation,” he said, according to UNIAN. “Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh and other regions cannot be safe given the number of Russian citizens who are against the regime,” Danilov added.
Belgorod governor: “Numerous night attacks with drones”
“The night was not entirely peaceful. There were numerous drone strikes. Most of the air defense systems held, but there is damage to Belgorod: cars, private houses, buildings,” the governor of the Belgorod region of Russia said Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram. The Belgorod governor said there were no casualties. “A gas pipeline has been damaged in the Grayvoron district, fire is in progress. The electricity networks are being restored, damaged during the entry of the sabotage group last Monday. All work to restore the electricity supply in the Grayvoron district will be completed today. Afterwards, water supplies and cellular communications will be restored.” The governor explained that at present the provision of services in the region continues to be interrupted and over 500 people are displaced. “I also received additional information from Yakovlevsky district. At night, explosive devices were dropped twice by drones in the village of Tomarovka on two administrative buildings. There were no fires, no deaths or injuries,” he wrote.
Raid in Belgorod, the dissident: “We want our children to be free, but it is impossible with Putin””
Sunak: “The West will support Kiev in the war for years”
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he told a defense conference in London that Ukraine’s Western allies are ready to support the country in the war “for years”, as reported by the British press. And she added that Russia’s strategy of “wait … And people (in the West) will get tired, bored … It won’t work,” reports the Financial Times. “We are now having a conversation with allies about what long-term multilateral and bilateral security deals we can put in place with Ukraine,” Sunak said.
Russia: “Russian air defense shoots down drone on the outskirts of Belgorod”
A drone was shot down on the outskirts of the city of Belgorod, the capital of the homonymous region bordering Ukraine, without causing any casualties, the governor of the Russian state, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said today. “A drone was shot down by the air defense system over the district of Belgorod. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel. A little later, the governor said that a drone, possibly the downed one, dropped an explosive device on one of the streets of Belgorod. According to the pictures. posted on social media, the bomb did not go off.
Media: “Moscow forced to revise plans after attacks in Belgorod”
Attacks in Russia’s Belgorod region by Russian militants fighting alongside Ukraine could force Moscow to deploy more forces along the border instead of on the front line, where Kiev’s major counter-offensive is expected, he says Andriy Zagorodnyuka former Ukrainian defense minister, now a consultant to the Kiev government, as reported by the New York Times. Because of this, Zagorodnyuk calls the operations in Belgorod a “milestone” of the war. “Russians will see that there are problems among their own citizens, so the idea of a unified Russia will be seriously damaged,” he adds. The political leader of Russia’s Freedom Legion militants, former MP Ilya Ponomarev, agrees with Zagorodnyuk: “We think now they need to reconsider the situation and deploy more forces along the Ukrainian border,” Ponomarev said in an interview with New York Times, adding that the group captured about ten Russian border guards.
Russia, the premier in China: “Relations with Beijing at an unprecedented level”
The current bilateral relations between China and Russia “are at an unprecedented level”. This was stated by the Russian premier during a long conversation in Beijing with the Chinese premier Li Qiang, Mikhail Mishustin. To report it is the Tass. “Relations – he added – are characterized by respect for mutual interests and by the willingness to jointly respond to emerging threats due to the growing turbulence on an international level and the pressure exerted by the West as a whole through illegitimate sanctions”.
Russia extends arrest of US journalist Evan Gershkovich for three months
The Russian court extended the arrest of the reporter by three months Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovichin a hearing behind closed doors, emblematic of the secrecy that marked the case against the first US correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia for espionage.
Peskov: ‘Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine’
Russia shares the view that the war in Ukraine must not turn into a “frozen conflict” and will continue to pursue its goals. To declare it to the Tass was the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov. “Russia considers only the following opportunities to end the special military operation: to secure its interests and achieve its goals in the course of the special military operation or by other available means,” he said. When asked about possible “roadmaps” towards a solution to the conflict, Peskov said that “it is too early to talk about it”. “Obviously there are still no prerequisites for a peace process,” he added. “Special Military Operation Continues”.
Military leader 007: “We have weapons, counter-offensive soon”
The head of Ukrainian military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with the Japan Broadcasting Corporation quoted by the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine has enough weapons and that the long-awaited counter-offensive will begin “soon”. “Many civilians remain under Russian occupation and we cannot waste any more time. We already have the basic amount of weapons and other equipment. All I can say is that the counter-offensive will start soon,” Budanov said.