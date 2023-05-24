War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. The arrest of US journalist Gershkovich has been extended by 3 months

Belgorod governor: “Numerous night attacks with drones”

“The night was not entirely peaceful. There were numerous drone strikes. Most of the air defense systems held, but there is damage to Belgorod: cars, private houses, buildings,” the governor of the Belgorod region of Russia said Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram. The Belgorod governor said there were no casualties. “A gas pipeline has been damaged in the Grayvoron district, fire is in progress. The electricity networks are being restored, damaged during the entry of the sabotage group last Monday. All work to restore the electricity supply in the Grayvoron district will be completed today. Afterwards, water supplies and cellular communications will be restored.” The governor explained that at present the provision of services in the region continues to be interrupted and over 500 people are displaced. “I also received additional information from Yakovlevsky district. At night, explosive devices were dropped twice by drones in the village of Tomarovka on two administrative buildings. There were no fires, no deaths or injuries,” he wrote.