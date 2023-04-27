Home » War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Xi-Zelensky phone call: one-time dialogue via LIVE exit
Health

War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Xi-Zelensky phone call: one-time dialogue via LIVE exit

by admin

07:35 – Kiev, the death toll from the attack on Mykolaiv rises to 23 wounded

The death toll from last night’s Russian missile attack on the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine has risen to 23 wounded, including a child, the Southern Operational Command announced on Facebook, as reported by Ukrinform. The Kiev army also confirmed that one person was also killed in the attack. “Enemy attacked Mykolaiv with Kalibr-type missiles from the Black Sea last night. Four missiles were fired… As these are high-precision coordinate-based weapons, this is an obvious terrorist act against civilians,” reads the report. One house was destroyed in the attack, another was damaged, and an apartment building and historic building sustained heavy damage. “At present, one person has been reported killed and 23 injured, including a child,” the Command added.

See also  Germany, SPD governor in the dust: she is accused of lobbying in favor of Gazprom

You may also like

Is it better to drink water during or...

Organizational well-being is also a determining factor in...

52% of menopausal women are afraid of not...

Who is Chiara Capitta, daughter of Lorella Cuccarini,...

Could an «electro-capsule» help control hunger? – breaking...

Pills and hospitalizations are not enough to rehabilitate...

Is it better to drink water during or...

BRING – Greetings – News – EU

Herpes Cream: 5 effective ointments against cold sores

The 10 most famous diets put to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy