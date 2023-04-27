War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Xi-Zelensky phone call: one-time dialogue via LIVE exit

07:35 – Kiev, the death toll from the attack on Mykolaiv rises to 23 wounded

The death toll from last night’s Russian missile attack on the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine has risen to 23 wounded, including a child, the Southern Operational Command announced on Facebook, as reported by Ukrinform. The Kiev army also confirmed that one person was also killed in the attack. “Enemy attacked Mykolaiv with Kalibr-type missiles from the Black Sea last night. Four missiles were fired… As these are high-precision coordinate-based weapons, this is an obvious terrorist act against civilians,” reads the report. One house was destroyed in the attack, another was damaged, and an apartment building and historic building sustained heavy damage. “At present, one person has been reported killed and 23 injured, including a child,” the Command added.