Home Health Warm up before exercise: avoid injury and stretch properly
Health

Warm up before exercise: avoid injury and stretch properly

by admin
Warm up before exercise: avoid injury and stretch properly

SZ-Magazin: Mr. Pohlmann, we are both in our mid-40s, so warming up properly before sport is an important topic. But I also coach a football team of 11 and 12 year olds on the side – do kids and teenagers even need to warm up?
Jan Pohlmann: Warming up is good for all ages. So I wouldn’t say in general that only older people need warm-up exercises. Children and young people are of course more flexible, the structures are even more elastic, so the risk of injury is not as great as it is with you and me. Nevertheless, children also benefit from warming up – and there is an educational aspect to learning early on how to warm up your muscles and ligaments before major exertion. This can save you a lot of trouble in the future.

See also  Whatsapp, now you can leave a group without everyone knowing. And the other new features

You may also like

Prednisolone: ​​Effect & Dosage | gesundheit.de

Healthcare: Riccardi, private spending in Friuli Venezia Giulia...

HealthCareWissen – Update: Optional service accommodation in hospital...

Germany, shooting in church of Jehovah’s Witnesses in...

Losing weight is easier in spring. That’s why...

Alzheimer’s: discovered the connection with sleep

Alzheimers. T cells “turn on” the disease

Papillomavirus, causes 6,500 cases of cancer a year...

“God is not ready for me” – breaking...

Psychological Food Index is born, it sees values...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy