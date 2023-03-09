SZ-Magazin: Mr. Pohlmann, we are both in our mid-40s, so warming up properly before sport is an important topic. But I also coach a football team of 11 and 12 year olds on the side – do kids and teenagers even need to warm up?

Jan Pohlmann: Warming up is good for all ages. So I wouldn’t say in general that only older people need warm-up exercises. Children and young people are of course more flexible, the structures are even more elastic, so the risk of injury is not as great as it is with you and me. Nevertheless, children also benefit from warming up – and there is an educational aspect to learning early on how to warm up your muscles and ligaments before major exertion. This can save you a lot of trouble in the future.