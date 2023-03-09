Sennheiser’s IE range continues its path of excellence with the all-new IE 200 model. The latest addition to the family, it shares a wealth of detail with its renowned siblings, bringing pure listening pleasure to an even wider audience. broad: in fact, users can now expect quality and features that are usually reserved for high-end devices at a much more affordable cost.

“The new Sennheiser IE 200 headphones represent a way for everyone to enjoy high-level sound,” says Jermo Koehnke, Audiophile Product Manager at Sennheiser. “Thanks to balanced and true-to-life audio reproduction, people will be able to hear details they never heard with regular headphones.”

Sennheiser’s new IE 200s allow experienced enthusiasts and novices alike to experience new audio dimensions. Based on the well-known and proven Sennheiser TrueResponse Transducer technology, the IE 200 features a 7mm ultra-wideband transducer for exceptional sound quality, superbly balanced and lifelike, in an ultra-compact package.

With the new IE 200, nothing stands between the user and the discovery of new sound nuances. Distortion is almost non-existent with a 1/2 curve natural frequency response usually found in much higher cost earphones. Furthermore, the IE 200s are able to satisfy different listening preferences thanks to the exclusive double tuning function. Audiophiles can mount the supplied earphones in one of two positions, to have control over the balance of the listening experience, from deep and emotional bass response to the presence of rich textured highs.

With an exceptionally comfortable fit, the IE 200s are made for uninterrupted listening sessions. Able to fit ears of all sizes, their inconspicuous design boasts proven ergonomics that promote a secure fit and lasting comfort. Different sized viscoelastic foam and silicone ear adapters block out ambient interference, maximizing low-frequency response. The revised braided cable reduces hiss and terminates in a 3.5mm stereo plug and MMCX connectors for connection to countless audiophile devices.

The Sennheiser IE 200 will be available for pre-order globally on January 17, 2023 and will go on sale from January 31, 2023 at a cost of €149.90.