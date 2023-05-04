Washing hands protects against infections / BZgA provides information on World Hand Hygiene Day on May 5th, 2023

Cologne – Many infectious diseases such as gastrointestinal infections or colds are transmitted from one person to another via the hands. The simple and effective way to break this chain of infection is to wash your hands thoroughly. On World Hand Hygiene Day on May 5, 2023, the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) points out the importance of regular hand washing and gives tips on “when” and “how”.

Prof. Dr. Martin Dietrich, Acting Director of the BZgA: “Washing hands is an easy-to-implement, health-promoting behavior to protect against infections. Children in particular are often affected by infections due to their many contacts. Learning important hygiene routines early on helps protect families and those around them from infectious diseases. If washing hands is practiced early and implemented as a matter of course, this helps to protect health for a lifetime. The BZgA offers free materials on hygiene tips for everyday situations.”

Hand washing is recommended in the following situations:

after coming in from outside

after visiting the toilet

before meals

after blowing your nose

before and after contact with sick people

after contact with animals or waste and dirt

The hands should be washed thoroughly for at least 20 seconds – this significantly reduces the number of germs. Washing hands with soap is more effective than just water because detergents remove dirt and microbes from the skin. After washing, hands should be dried quickly, as microorganisms can survive and multiply in a moist environment. The friction when drying removes germs that are still clinging to the hands or in the water on the hands.

But how do you teach children important hygiene rules in everyday life? To this end, the BZgA, together with the Carlsen publishing house, has developed the Pixi book “Nico makes himself healthy” for children aged three to seven years. The Pixi book can be ordered free of charge in the BZgA shop at:

Larger quantities, e.g. for school classes, can be ordered by institutions with a corresponding e-mail address by sending an e-mail to [email protected]

The most important things about hand washing at a glance:

www.infektionsschutz.de/haendewaschen

Hygiene tips for everyday life at:

www.infektionsschutz.de/hygienetipps

Order the free BZgA materials at:

