Julio de Vido praised JxC and pointed to Cristina Kirchner for crossing Milei

July of Vido reappeared this Wednesday, May 3 with unexpected praise for the oppositionwhile he failed Cristina Kirchner for his recent meeting with the economist Javier Milei in the context of the “master class” given by the vice president in La Plata. According to the former Minister of Planning, “the proposal that he made [Cristina Kirchner] regarding Javier Milea It shows the enormous political weakness of the Frente de Todos”.

When comparing the electoral strategy of Together for Change and of the ruling party, de Vido recognized the merits of the opposition coalition for his “tactical, strategic and intelligent sense”.

“I see Together for Change with important internals, but working in a tactical, strategic and intelligent sense. They are making progress in trying to find the best formula to get the most votes”, explained the former official in the context of the program I choose to believetransmitted by Radio Continental.

Immediately, Julio de Vido referred to the uncertainty that reigns in the Front of All: “We are still in situations of great uncertainty, above all because the main referent is not providing clarity at the electoral moment”.

Julio de Vido. Photo: NA

“We are in a situation where we all know that it is very likely that [Cristina Kirchner] don’t show up, but there is doubt and that doubt plays for the enemy”Vido insisted.

“Machiavelli spoke of the surprise factor in politics, as a very positive fact, and I share it, now when the surprise factor becomes a prior mystery, it obviously brings a very large dispersion effect,” he added regarding the uncertainty regarding to the eventual nomination of the head of the Senate.

“The statement he made regarding Milei, the other day in La Plata, clearly shows the enormous political and electoral weakness of the Frente de Todos”Julio de Vido considered.

He also predicted a closely fought ballot stage that will test the strength of the ruling party. “What is being disputed with mercy is the second place. We are disputing to go to a ballot, which undoubtedly will be. If the Frente de Todos does not arrive, it will be a very important, enormous political defeat”.

Antonio Aracre spoke for the first time after his departure from the Government and criticized Massa’s “plan to arrive”

CFK and Alberto Fernández were criticized by Julio de Vido

On the other hand, the former Kirchnerist official dedicated a series of reproaches Cristina Kirchner for the alleged “bad selection of officials” since 2012. He also criticized her for “lack of self-criticism”taking into account his responsibility in having promoted the presidential candidacy of Alberto Fernández in 2019.

“We all knew what was going to happen. I was detained and I was explaining to my colleagues about Alberto’s issue and they looked at me and said: ‘you can’t be that exaggerated’. Today they call me and tell me: ‘you fell short’ ”, he graphed.

President and Vice President. Photo: NA

“I thought that Cristina’s role was going to be different, that she was not going to let inaction go so far”sentenced de Vido.

Alberto Fernandez he was also the target of his criticism. “I have nothing more to tell him, he doesn’t answer, he’s out, He will not listen to me and I prefer to waste energy with other colleagues”, Julio de Vido argued.

CA/ED