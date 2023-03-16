Water bottles and reusable bottles are dirtier than the toilet seat. Specifically, the volume of bacteria present is 40,000 times higher. This is supported by a recent study carried out on behalf of the site waterfilterguru.com e reported by New York Post, who pointed the finger at the poor hygiene of the bottles in question, defined as real “portable Petri dishes” (that is, the flat and rounded containers where the culture media are inserted to make the bacteria grow). To reach this conclusion, the researchers carried out three different samples on some parts of these reusable bottles – including the spout, the straw and the pressure lid – and thus detected the presence of two types of bacteria: the Gram-negative (which can cause antibiotic resistant infections) and bacilli (which cause gastrointestinal problems).

“The human mouth is home to a huge range of different bacteria, so it’s no surprise that drinking vessels are covered in microbes,” said Dr Andrew Edwards, a molecular microbiologist at Imperial College London. Apart from the toilet seat, even the comparison with other everyday objects hasn’t painted an exactly clean picture: in fact, water bottles contain double the germs present on the kitchen sink, four times those on a computer mouse and fourteen times those in a pet’s water bowl. Yet according to Dr Simon Clarke, a microbiologist at the University of Reading, there’s nothing to worry about. “I’ve never heard of anyone getting sick from a bottle of water, and taps aren’t a problem either: when have you ever heard of someone getting sick from pouring a glass of water from a tap?” underlined the expert, reiterating that the contaminating bacteria may already be present in the mouth.