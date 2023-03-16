Sennheiser officially launched the Profile USB microphone, a simple-to-use, stylish cardioid condenser microphone suitable for applications such as live streaming and podcasting. By combining professional sound quality, rich features and ease of use, Sennheiser Profile USB microphones allow live streamers, podcasters and gamers to fully focus on content creation. This side-firing microphone is available in a tabletop base set and a Profile presenter set with a three-point self-locking boom mount.

The heart of the Profile USB microphone is the KE 10 condenser microphone head from Sennheiser. Its cardioid polar pattern exhibits the typical attenuation of sound coming from behind the mic, ensuring the host’s voice stands out clearly. On the front of the microphone, there is a soft-touch and silent mute button, a gain control knob to adjust the volume of the microphone, a mixing control knob to balance the recorded sound and the audio of the device, and a control knob to adjust the volume of the headphone monitor. Headphones or earphones can be connected via the 3.5mm jack on the back of the Profile USB microphone.

The LED light ring on the Profile USB microphone provides a visual indication of the working status. When the LED ring of the gain control knob is green, the microphone is ready to use. If the light ring is flashing yellow or always showing yellow, it means that the microphone is clipping, and the user needs to lower the volume of the microphone. When the microphone is muted, the light rings of the mute button and gain control knob will illuminate red.

Sennheiser recommends placing the microphone within 15 cm (6 inches) of the mouth or sound source to ensure clarity and warmth of the sound, while the Profile USB microphone can be tilted to get the best pick-up angle, its The self-locking connector ensures that the microphone is fixed in the adjusted position. Through the 3/8″ and 5/8″ interface of the base, the microphone can be mounted on a third-party desktop stand.

