Water tomatoes properly in the garden and in pots using these tips

Tomatoes need a lot of water to thrive. However, there are some specific tips and pointers to keep in mind if you want to grow healthy plants. And proper watering is essential for vigorously growing tomato plants. Incorrect watering, on the other hand, can have serious consequences for your tomatoes. This article tells you how to water tomatoes correctly and which watering mistakes you should avoid.

What problems can incorrect watering cause

Tomatoes are delicate plants and you need to know their needs properly. Proper watering is one of the most important prerequisites for a rich harvest. And improper watering can lead to the following problems:

blossom end rot

Stunted growth

Decreased fruit production

susceptibility to pests

root loss

Inferior fruit

Water the tomatoes properly

Below we have compiled the most important tips on how to water tomatoes properly, so that you can enjoy your tomato plants all summer long. Follow our instructions and your tomatoes will thrive happily.

Water the floor only

You never have to water tomato plants from above, always just water the bottom and don’t spray water on the leaves. Some gardeners even remove the leaves up to 40cm above the ground to keep them from getting wet when watering. If they are wet, they can be burned by the sun’s rays.

Slow watering is recommended

Slow watering is essential for healthy tomato plants. Always water around the trunk, but not the trunk itself, because here too the rule applies that parts of the plant do not have to be wet. The water should have enough time to soak into the soil. When watering your plants, keep in mind that the soil should be six to eight inches moist. This promotes root growth.

Do not water excessively

As previously mentioned, too much water can be just as bad as not enough water. Note that the root of the tomato plant begins to rot in the humid environment. Leave enough time between waterings. Make sure the soil is not wet before the next watering. Assess the water needs of your plants correctly.

Water and mulch tomatoes properly

In addition to watering, mulching is also of great importance for tomato plants. Mulch offers numerous benefits for your plants. Using mulch helps keep water where the plants need it. Use mulch to slow evaporation. Gardeners know that mulch regulates moisture and releases important nutrients into the soil.

Placing a layer of mulch around your plants will encourage soil aeration. To do this, you need to mix mulch loosely into the top layer of soil. It protects against evaporation and ensures that you don’t have to water as often.

How often should you water tomatoes?

The correct watering frequency depends on numerous factors such as temperature, soil conditions and location. Therefore, you need to consider all factors in order to properly estimate how often to water tomatoes. If it gets too hot, your plants may need to be watered several times a day. In cooler weather, watering once or twice a week is sufficient.

So only water when your tomato plants really need water. Be careful not to water too much as this could cause waterlogging. In addition, too much water can leach important nutrients from the soil. It is therefore advisable to check the humidity regularly.

How do you estimate the need for water

A general guideline is 5 cm of water per week for a plant in the soil. Watch the leaves. They are an important indicator of the water requirements of the plants. If you see the leaves becoming limp in the evening, the plant needs water. If the plant looks limp during the day, don’t worry. In fact, this is often a protective mechanism of the plant during the day to reduce evaporation. Most important is how the plant looks in the evening, after sunset.

Avoid watering at night because the humid conditions and low temperatures can encourage disease.

How often to water tomatoes in pots

Again, there are a number of conditions that should be considered. The frequency of watering will depend on the size of the container, weather conditions, and the variety of tomatoes you are growing in the pot. For example, a vine tomato growing in a 20 L container must B. be watered every day, in the hot summer months sometimes twice a day.

Check the soil to see if the plant needs water. When the soil feels dry to a depth of 5 cm, it is time to water. When the leaves droop, it’s a clear sign that the plant needs water. Also, if your tomato plant’s leaves are turning yellow, it could be a sign that the plant isn’t getting enough water.

Make sure the overflow water drains away. Don’t forget to cut holes in the bottom of the container. The excess water that the soil absorbs must be able to drain out of the pot.