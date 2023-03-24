“The first half was difficult but we dominated in the second. The draw would have been fair. Let’s start like this and we’re sorry. We had started the second half well, we were high with the team, leaving a point of reference free” is the comment of Robert Mancinito the microphones of Rai Sport, after the defeat of Italy against England in the first round of Euro2024 qualifying. The blue coach added: “They are dangerous in set-pieces and we conceded the first due to inattention. Then with the penalty it’s clear that the game becomes more difficult. We roll up our sleeves and start the climb”.

Italy-England, the tribute for Vialli:

Italy, Mancini on Retegui

Then, come on retegui: “He’s a guy who came here and worked with us for three days to prepare for this game, he needs time. He had difficulties because the English defenders are strong but he moved better in the second half. He comes from Argentina, I think he just needs time“.