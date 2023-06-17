We have all been using it for years: now it becomes totally green so as not to harm our health | It has been one of the most consumed products for two centuries

New entry that you would never expect in the world of organic products. The Svitol company announces its new entirely “green” product.

Years and years of studies have led to this important discovery. Svitol has modified the main compositions of its products by drawing on raw materials of vegetable origin.

His name is Svitol Green and represents the flagship of a company that had already achieved particular success thanks to the well-known multifunctional lubricant and unblocker born 80 years ago. This is why over the years the company has never stopped expanding its fields of application, becoming almost irreplaceable.

The company therefore owes its success to professionalism, competence and above all foresight. This is because it has shown itself apprehensive towards environmental dynamics and respecting them. For this reason today, with great pride, they announce the birth of a new product which will forever mark the turning point.

In proceeding with its production, Svitol decided to draw on a new composition that it uses 80% raw materials of vegetable origin. But how? Keep following us for more info.

Svitol: a new composition with a green perspective

The new Svitol Green is the result of a new technology that uses waste of biological origin, transforming it into high quality raw materials. It is therefore an ecological composition, in full compliance with environmental standards and, above all, with unchanged performance and versatility. The goal of Arexons has always been to stand out, with this product he has succeeded in a big way. Despite the various changes, this product still remains the exceptional solution for lubricating and unlocking the various mechanisms and gears by removing the grease. To understand what this product really is greenthe company claims to use a propellant CO2 con GWP (Global Warming Potential) equal to 1, this means that the effect of the gas used on the greenhouse effect is minimal.

Arexons’ step towards sustainability

Currently, it Svitol Green it is produced in plants that use energy from renewable sources and gas with compensated emissions. This means that the step towards eco-sustainability takes place even before the production of Svitol Green cans (also with totally recyclable material). Mario Patrick ParentiCEO of Arexons says: “sustainability is a fundamental value for Arexons and determines the direction of our strategy and all our activities”. In short, a further step towards reducing the environmental impact has been taken and Svitol is the prime example of this.

