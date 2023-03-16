New nursing service from Mönchengladbach helps people in need of care

Moenchengladbach, March 15, 2023. The LinaVita nursing service from Mönchengladbach is pleased to announce the completion of its new website. After a thorough preparation and planning phase, the website successfully went online in March. LinaVita is a new outpatient care service that is active throughout Mönchengladbach. The employees care for people from all walks of life and from different countries.

LinaVita is a new outpatient care service in Mönchengladbach that aims to help its patients in everyday life so that they can remain in their familiar surroundings. The aim of the company is to care for, look after and advise old, sick and people in need of care on an outpatient basis. Relatives are also given advice and support. LinaVita supports those in need of care in maintaining their independence and staying in their own homes. All services of basic and treatment care are offered.

As a service provider in professional nursing, LinaVita would also like to offer a website that meets the needs of patients, relatives and referring physicians. New employees and interested parties should also gain insights into the work in nursing and those involved. Thanks to intuitive menu navigation and better usability, all important points can be reached quickly. In this way, the nursing service can react quickly to the needs and inquiries of interested parties and promptly support those in need of care in Mönchengladbach.

Linavita is a newly founded care service based in Mönchengladbach, which offers its customers individual and holistic care and support. The Linavita team consists of experienced and qualified caregivers who take care of the needs and wishes of the customers. Linavita’s range of services includes, among other things, outpatient care as well as advice and support in organizing aids and therapies. Linavita customers can rely on a trusting and reliable cooperation as well as a high level of professional competence of the team.

Contact

LinaVita GmbH

Jennifer Kuehn

Liebfrauenstrasse 3

41066 Moenchengladbach

0155/10850259



