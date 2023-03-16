The forecast for today
For this day the weather forecast for the city of The Caves – SAO indicates clear sky with a maximum temperature of 0 °C and a minimum temperature of 0 °C.
The humidity will be 0% and the probability of rain is 0%.
The winds will reach gusts of up to 0 km / h.
What is expected for tomorrow
For tomorrow, maximum temperatures are expected to be around 0 °C and minimum temperatures of 0 °C with a humidity of 0%.
The weather in the city of Las Grutas – SAO
In Las Grutas, the summer is warm and mostly clear, the winter is cold and partly cloudy; it is dry and windy all year round. Over the course of the year, the temperature ranges from 3°C to 29°C and rarely drops below -2°C or rises above 35°C.
For more information about the weather in Las Grutas – SAO click here:
CLIMATE LAS GRUTAS – SAO