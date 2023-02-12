Of Ethan Huff
Natural News
The global “elite” stands attacking the eggs calling them dangerous and deadly after it was revealed that the high protein superfood is a natural cure for covid.
Il World Economic Forum (WEF) tweeted a lie claiming that eating eggs “it increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes“, suggesting that people should stop eating them for their own safety.
We know the truth that i “vaccines“ covid are responsible for the sudden increase in heart attacks and strokes seen around the world, but the WEF is trying to convince everyone that eggs, which are currently they are in short supply are worse than crack or heroin.
The claim is that choline, a nutrient found in eggs, contributes in some way to the purported blood-clotting activity of this superfood. Choline consumption, we are told, is why people everywhere die suddenly, seemingly without cause.
It was nothing but the Cleveland Clinicand hotbed of conventional medicine deceptions, to put this misleading new research out of business. (Related: In 2014, the Cleveland Clinic has adopted traditional Chinese medicine [MTC] as a viable medicinal protocol.)
According to Cleveland Cliniccholine, a dietary supplement that is also considered an essential nutrient, is suddenly dangerous now that covid “vaccines“. Coincidence?
Joe Rogan talked about this crazy new Cleveland Clinic “study” on its podcast show, revealing to its millions of Instagram followers that choline and le egg they are healthynot harmful.
It would appear that the WEF is attempting to kill two birds with one stone by deviating from covid injections and blaming their negative effects on eggswho just happen to be seeing a nationwide shortage due to the “bird fluand supply chain issues.
It only makes sense that the WEF adopt such tactics, since its current leader, Klaus Schwabwas led by the globalist Henry Kissingerwho stated that:
“Whoever controls the food supply controls the people; whoever controls energy can control entire continents; Whoever controls the money can control the world.
Interestingly, the tweet WEF sui “dangers” to eat eggs came just when the billionaire Bill Gates introduced a new concept of artificial eggs which he hopes to profit from in the future.
“Bill Gates has a history of investing in all things man-made, including insect protein, beyond meat and a cornucopia of vaccines” reports Newspunch . ”So it should come as no surprise that he has invested in Hampton Creek, the company that is bringing artificial eggs into the mainstream.”
Hampton Creek it was recently renamed Eat Just, and real eggs are up 66% in price this year compared to last. As a result, some consumers have already switched to fake eggs, which is great for Gates’ profit streams.
Also a number of farms of egg have exploded or caught fire in recent months, even a “coincidence“, Surely.
“The carefully prepared plan of the elites is unfolding before our eyes, all leading to a decrease in the supply of eggs and meat and an increase in the supply of insects and synthetic foods”explains a report on what is currently happening in America .
“Considering the fact that human beings have a natural inclination to eat natural foods rich in nutrients, why do they insist on forcing us to eat insects and artificial slop? Because, for the elite, evil is good.
Eggs are healthy, not dangerous. To read more about other globalist lies, visit Propaganda.news
