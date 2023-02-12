Of Ethan Huff

Natural News

The global “elite” stands attacking the eggs calling them dangerous and deadly after it was revealed that the high protein superfood is a natural cure for covid.

Il World Economic Forum (WEF) tweeted a lie claiming that eating eggs “it increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes“, suggesting that people should stop eating them for their own safety.

We know the truth that i “vaccines“ covid are responsible for the sudden increase in heart attacks and strokes seen around the world, but the WEF is trying to convince everyone that eggs, which are currently they are in short supply are worse than crack or heroin.

scientistsGlobalist-aligned say eating eggs could cause blood clots leading to death — a convenient cover story for the hordes of people “fully vaccinated” who die every single day from injections. The “Globalist-aligned say eating eggs could cause blood clots leading to death — a convenient cover story for the hordes of people” who die every single day from injections. The claim is that choline, a nutrient found in eggs, contributes in some way to the purported blood-clotting activity of this superfood. Choline consumption, we are told, is why people everywhere die suddenly, seemingly without cause.