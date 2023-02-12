Home News Version 22 of the Intermunicipal Veterans Tournament begins
Today the 22nd version of the Sócrates Valencia Intermunicipal Veterans Tournament will begin, a traditional contest that integrates the municipalities of the Coffee Region where football is also lived as a true passionate party. Arturo Parra, director and organizer of the championship since its inception, highlights that this time there will be more participating teams, bringing the number to 28.

This is the schedule for the first date: Arepas da Gusto Arabia vs Agropecuaria Marsella. Apía vs. Royal Porteño La Virginia. Balboa Mayor vs Belen Hierarchy. Veterans Balboa vs Altagracia. Those of Cuba vs Santa Rosa Car Rental. Belén FC vs Computers and technology Multilenses. Tatama Sanctuary vs Furniture Ferpar Virginia. New Generation Pereira vs Yeimons Jeans. Virginia FC vs. Veterans FC Pereira. Fénix Supía vs. Viterbo Professors. Besiktas Supía vs Academico Quinchia. Agrofinca Anserma vs Los del 50 Supía. Risaralda Caldas vs. Anserma.

