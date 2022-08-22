news-txt”>

Since the beginning of June 2022, 230 cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) infection in humans and 13 deaths have been confirmed in Italy: the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss) notes in the update of 18 August. Of the 230 cases, the ISS notes, “127 occurred in the neuro-invasive form (of which 14 Piedmont, 8 Lombardy, 71 Veneto, 3 Friuli-Venezia Giulia, 29 Emilia-Romagna, 1 Tuscany, 1 Sardinia), 37 cases were identified in blood donors (5 Piedmont, 5 Lombardy, 18 Veneto, 9 Emilia-Romagna), 63 cases of fever (1 Piedmont, 4 Lombardy, 55 Veneto, 1 Friuli-Venezia Giulia, 2 Emilia-Romagna) and 3 symptomatic (Veneto) “.

The first human case of the season was reported by Veneto in June, in the province of Padua. Among the confirmed cases, the ISS continues, 13 deaths were reported (8 in Veneto, 2 in Piedmont, 1 in Lombardy and 2 in Emilia-Romagna). In the same period, 3 cases of Usutu virus were reported in blood donors (2 Friuli-Venezia Giulia, 1 Piedmont).