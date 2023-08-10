Wet wipes for children, how to make them at home in just a few steps: ecological and natural, guaranteed savings

Wet wipes are very useful when you have children: how to make it at home, ecological, in just a few steps

We all know the undisputed usefulness of wet wipes. You can take them anywhere, just put them in your bag and at any time just take them out and clean your hands, face, even games, surfaces, in just a few steps. Sometimes we use it as an emergency alternative when our babies need a diaper change and we don’t have soap and water available. Here’s how to make an ecological and natural version at home: quick and easy.

While they come in all kinds and at all prices, sometimes we use them so constantly that we end up spending a small fortune every week. And why spend money when we can make them with our own hands?

How to make baby wipes at home: ecological and natural

Going to make them at home we will also be sure of the ingredients inside them, which will prevent us from falling into error by choosing types that may contain chemicals that in the long run could create irritation and the like. The procedure is really very simple and in the name of recycling.

How to make wet wipes at home (tantasalute.it)

What we will need to prepare the wipes:

– Towel or sheet in cotton or microfibre;

– Chamomile;

– Olive oil;

– cleansing milk for children.

First we need to proceed to cut our towel into small rectangles, adjusting to the measurements of a classic towel. Meanwhile let’s prepare the chamomile infusion using about 200 ml of water. Let it cool completely and filter it into a bowl.

Let’s join this point too a teaspoon of olive oil and a spoonful of baby cleansing milk. Mix everything, mixing carefully, until the mixture is homogeneous. Some add a drop of essential oil for fragrance, but you can skip it if you prefer.

At this point we immerse our rectangles of fabric in the liquid obtained and once well soaked, squeeze them well and arrange them inside a container or even the old, now empty pack of wipes. We repeat the procedure for all the pieces of cloth.

We seal the package and our job is done. If necessary, just take out one of the rectangles and use it as we need it. The beauty of this method is that we will then be able to sanitize the “wipes”, washing them carefully to eliminate all bacteria, and use them again using the same procedure. Guaranteed savings!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

