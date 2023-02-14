A note from Palazzo Chigi announces that the Prime Minister Georgia Melons has appointed the state attorney to revoke the constitution as a civil party of the Government in the criminal process known as Ruby Ter which sees Silvio Berlusconi among the defendants, a good 29 in total.





The Government revokes the civil action from the Ruby Ter trial

The civil action, it is recalled in the note released by the Executive, was arranged in 2017 by the government Gentilonian executive “with political guidance, based on a choice dictated by its own evaluations”.

Or that of asking for compensation equal to 10 million euros for the “discredit planetary” that the conduct of which Silvio Berlusconi was – and still is partially – accused of had thrown on the Italian institutions.

A decision which, explains the current Government, was born among other things in a time historical in which no “judicial pronouncements” had yet been made on the merits of the matter.





The decision taken by the new government regarding Ruby Ter: the reasons

The formation in October 2022 of the new government led by Giorgia Meloni, “direct expression of will populardetermine a revaluation of the choice originally made”, explains Palazzo Chigi.

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

“This appears all the more appropriate in the light of the acquittals” against Silvio Berlusconi “in segments of the same story” in July 2014 It is in the November 2022.





The last ruling, that of the Court of Rome, in favor of the Cav concerned the accusation of corruption in relation to the false testimony of the Neapolitan singer Mariano Apicella about the parties organized in Arcore. The former prime minister was acquitted because “the fact does not exist”.

What Licia Ronzulli, leader of the force group in the Senate, said

The constitution as a civil party of the Government against its own ally “it would have out of tune“, explained Licia Ronzulli, leader of Forza Italia in the Senate.

“It is always better to wait for the result of the judiciary than to bring a civil action”, added Silvio Berlusconi’s right-hand man, wondering why this move has not been made in the past also by the government led by Mario Draghiin which the Azzurri were already present.



