by admin
The regional ones in Lombardy and Lazio and the reflections on the Meloni government

Three things can be deduced from the data that emerge for these regions in Lazio and Lombardy:

1) That the centre-right wins
2) What Conte loses
3) That Calenda – Renzi lose and that Moratti is even out.

The self-styled Third – Polo took a slap-up tramway.

In Rome, his candidate viz Alessio D’Amato, was largely defeated. Mind you that D’Amato is not the candidate of the Democratic Party but it was almost forcibly imposed by Calenda leader of Action, in fact Renzi has never (wisely) been seen near the Colosseum.

We recall that D’Amato had a criminal case for aggravated fraud that fell into statute of limitations and was sentenced in the first instance by the Court of Auditors to give back to the Lazio Region a good 270,000 euros which he had received for one of his non-profit organizations for the Amazon.

By the way, just this litigation with justice resulted Conte running alone, without the Democratic Partyas it did in Lombardy instead.

So the negative result, the foreseeable defeat, is all to be attributed to the Third Pole and specifically to the Romans Charles Calenda who declared: “The choice of the voters” in the 2023 regional elections in Lazio and Lombardy “was clear and unequivocal: the right wins everywhere. The center and the left have never been in a match, not even united, not even in the hypothetical format of the wide field. Letizia Moratti it was courageous and spent a great deal, but outside the pool of votes from the Third Pole we were unable to attract support. Same thing happened to Alessio D’Amatoto whom all our thanks go, with respect to the pool of PD-Terzo Polo votes”.

See also  From anti-Starbucks to the empire of noodles: Chinese entrepreneur Charles Lu tries again after the scandal of inflated budgets

In practice it is a real auto-da-fé in which the ex-minister acknowledges that he has done everything, absolutely everything, wrong.

