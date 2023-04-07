Not everyone knows that hens must also have proper nutrition. There are even some foods that stimulate them to lay more eggs. Which ones are they? You will never believe it but we are talking about these foods: all the details.

Hens are omnivorous birds and are able to feed themselves in perfect autonomy. But not everyone knows that their diet must also be adapted to the period. Precisely for this reason it is necessary to feed them with a proper diet. In this way, you will stimulate them to produce many more eggs: let’s find out more.

How to choose feed for chickens

Choosing and selecting the foods of the hens is essential, because it guarantees perfect health and greater egg quality. These animals love leftovers from the kitchen, such as pasta, vegetable or fruit peels and much more.

But we must be careful what we feed to our chickens, because some may be low in nutrients or be toxic for their health. The best solution for them is to feed them with organic products. So, what should they eat? To make them live in perfect health it is necessary to feed them with these products: let’s find out more.

Proper feeding of chickens

Surely feed must never be lacking in the feeding of laying hens biological and made from different types of seeds, such as corn, wheat and sunflower seeds as well as pumpkin seeds, as they contain the correct amount of carbohydrates.

Or, we can also use other types of cereals: oats, barley and rice. As we said at the beginning, hens are omnivorous animals, for this very reason, they must never be missing vitamins and proteins. So, get him some vegetable scraps and also some small insects, like worms.

The grazing of the hens is essential, because they can find everything they need for their food. Like aromatic herbs and other types of vegetables that improve the body of our birds. For example, thyme is great because it has properties antibacterial and oregano is also fantastic for their well-being.

Onion and garlic play an important role in feeding the hens, in fact, they have a good dose of sulfur and vitamin B12. You can chop them finely and add to feed. Of course, you also need to know the foods you shouldn’t eat.

For example, it is advisable to feed our hens only fresh vegetables and absolutely avoid cooked ones. Additionally, tomatoes may also hinder calcium absorption.

Not only that, it is necessary to avoid other vegetables and legumes that can be toxic to their body. We are talking about raw beans, celery, parsley, cauliflower, avocado, apple seeds, sugar and salt. Of course, also avoid the egg shells and raw meat.

