What goes into good sex? The 4 most important ingredients
Since 2005, the online dating portal ElitePartner has published one annually
Opinion poll
in which German singles and couples are asked about topics related to partnership and sexuality. This study is one of the largest partnership studies in the country. Several thousand people are surveyed every year. In 2022, the sample representative of the population was asked what constitutes good sex.
- Both women and men gave top priority to appreciating intimacy, tenderness and closeness.
- This applies to 68 percent of women and 58 percent of men.
- Half of the men and half of the women like to cuddle for a while after sex or just lie together.
- Tender touches are the third most important thing in sex. The percentages of women and men hardly differ here either.
- Having an orgasm is fourth priority for both sexes.
What else makes good sex
- It may seem surprising that communication about sex is slightly more important to men than women (52% to 40%). The main thing here is to name erotic desires.
-
One clear difference is in the subject
positions
to find. Only 28% of women would like several of these, but 42% of men.
- Women and men then agree that they dare to try new things, such as having sex outside of bed. 28% of women and 35% of men would like different places.
-
No clear preference was shown in relation to
Long
and intensity of lovemaking.
- Surprisingly, humor is important to 41% of those surveyed. A romantic environment, on the other hand, only 28%, dirty talk only a meager 14%.
-
But what role do they play?
Sex Toys
? Only 17% say they use it.
- Only 10% of Germans like “hard sex”, although this variety is practiced more frequently by people under 30 years of age.
