The main committee of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) accepted the resignation of Milo Đukanović.

Source: N1 / screenshot

The session of the Main Board was held today in Podgorica, and Danijel Živković (36) was elected as acting director.

IN DPS FROM THE BEGINNING

Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) it was created in the middle of 1991 by the transformation of the former Union of Communists of Montenegro. At the first (founding) congress of the DPS, which was held on June 22, 1991 in Podgorica, Momir Bulatović, the former president of the Central Committee of the Slovak Republic, who was also the president of the Presidency of Montenegro at the time, was elected as the first president of the DPS. Since the majority of deputies in the then Parliament of Montenegro participated in the transformation of SKCG into DPS, the party was in power from its inception, and Milo Đukanović, the then Prime Minister of the Government of Montenegro, was in the innermost leadership of the party. At the time of the creation of DPS, in 1991, he was only 29 years old.

Meanwhile, Đukanović was in power for 32 years, until last weekend, when he lost in the second round of the presidential elections in Montenegro. He was the president of the government of Montenegro for four terms, starting in 1991, and he was the president of the country for two – from 1998 to 2002, as well as from 2018 to the current year. He was also acting Minister of the Interior in 2006.

He announced his departure a little over a month ago, in a conversation with journalists at Villa Gorica: “You know that for the year 2023, two or three months after the end of the presidential and parliamentary elections, elections will be organized in the DPS, immediate, where the party members will declare themselves about its new leadership. What I can tell you with certainty is that DPS will get a new president through these elections.”the outgoing President of Montenegro said on that occasion.

Đukanović previously stated that his resignation from the leadership of the party was on the table at the Congress in 2021, but then it was concluded that it was not the time for that. He retired from the leadership of the party after the defeat in the presidential elections in which he lost in the second round to Jakov Milatović who won 60 percent of the votes against Đukanović’s 40.

Who is his successor?

Danijel Živković (36) he finished primary and secondary school in Pljevlja, and the Faculty of Law in Podgorica. He completed his internship in the Municipality of Pljevlja, was employed in a coal mine, after which he continued his working career in HR positions in the Municipality of Pljevlja. He is a member of the Assembly of the Municipality of Pljevlja in his second term. Živković was also a member of the DPS in the last convocation of the Parliament of Montenegro.

Danijel Živković

Source: YouTube/MINA

(WORLD)