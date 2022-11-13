It goes without saying that the nutella is one of the best things to eat in this world, but be careful, we must absolutely not be fooled by its infinite goodness and always be on the alert, checking the expiration and avoiding the abuse. As for the expiration date, the latter indicates the day on which it is recommended to consume that particular product, and consequently, it is absolutely not to be underestimated, as it could lead to risks, even quite serious, for our health.

Here are some examples of problems we can encounter and how to recognize them in time. Nutella has always been one of the most eaten foods, but this enormous spread is also due to its own versatility. Precisely for this reason she is so loved by both adults and children, therefore, we pay particular attention to the deadline, in order to better protect the health of our children. Exceeding the expiration date represents a risk for everyone foodsnot just for nutella.

In general, the date shown on thelabel, always represents a date by which the consumption of the food is recommended. Therefore, consequently nothing happens when, carelessly, we have to stray a few days. If, on the other hand, the product has been out of date for much longer, such as a month, it is very likely that it has gone bad. Let’s see together what would happen in this case. First of all, to better understand if our beloved Nutella has long since expired, we must pay close attention to hers colorits consistency, its smell, and finally, in rare cases, its own gusto.

A jar of Nutella gone bad, it has a black color (much darker than usual), a very hard consistency, an almost unpleasant pungent odor and finally, a bitter taste. Also, if a long time has passed since the expiration date, the product may have mold or other visual anomalies. It is obvious that the moment it turns out one of these symptoms, Nutella must be thrown away immediately. If, on the other hand, Nutella has not yet expired, and therefore does not present any of the symptoms listed above, this does not mean that we can consume an entire jar in a day.

It is a spread based cream lipid, flavored with hazelnut and cocoa, therefore, a notoriously high-calorie product which it would be good practice to use sporadically and not systematically; consume the nutella in fact, daily in considerable portions it favors the increase of body adipose tissue and, together with other risk factors, could be particularly harmful to health.