What helps against hemorrhoids? That’s what the proctologist says

Hemorrhoids are a precarious topic that no one likes to discuss. What many do not know: everyone has them. It only becomes uncomfortable when the so-called vascular cushions swell. The stern asked a doctor about it.

Despite all the misconceptions, hemorrhoids are not a disease – quite the opposite, because they have an important function: the soft, well-perfused cushions are located on the inside of the anal canal and serve as a fine seal. But what does it exactly mean? “Whereas the sphincter merely holds back the bowel movement, the hemorrhoids are responsible for holding back liquids and gases,” explains Dr. medical Marcus Plonsker from the Proctology Niendorf. If the vascular cushions are swollen, the fine closure can be disturbed and lead to physical complaints. Typical symptoms include an itchy or weeping anus. This can inflame the anal skin, causing a burning sensation when you have a bowel movement. It becomes even more painful when the hemorrhoids get very large, ooze out and rupture. “The result is bleeding,” adds the proctologist. At this point at the latest, those affected ask themselves how they can treat the symptoms quickly and effectively – and when they should see a doctor. Here, too, Marcus Plonsker has advice.

How Many People Suffer From Hemorrhoids?



It is estimated that every second adult suffers from hemorrhoids at least once in his life. Unfortunately, there are no statistics that could prove this. However, this does not apply to the gender distribution: A study was carried out based on the patients who have consulted a doctor, which shows that men and women suffer equally often from the symptoms mentioned. However, the specialist points out that there is a high number of unreported cases, so that a different gender distribution would be possible.

How can you treat the symptoms (yourself)?



You can treat the typical symptoms, such as itching or burning, with over-the-counter products hemorrhoid ointments and –suppository treat. These contain anti-irritant botanicals and local anesthetics. On the other hand, you should avoid using moist toilet paper, warns Plonsker: “The preservatives it contains can further promote inflammation of the skin”. Another tip from him is that you should drink enough fluids and eat a diet rich in fiber. Because the fact is that hemorrhoids often swell or leak when the stool consistency is not well regulated. “For stool regulation, in addition to drinking at least two liters a day, dietary fiber and psyllium husks very proven”, is his recommendation.

When is it better to see a doctor?



First and foremost, typical hemorrhoidal symptoms are uncomfortable because they limit the quality of life. “Some people feel a slight feeling of pressure in the anus due to the swelling,” says the proctologist. “Sometimes haemorrhoidal swellings are also noticeable through an annoying re-smearing of the bowel movement”. This can be very annoying, especially in everyday (work) life if you spend a lot of time sitting down. This raises the question of when to see a doctor. Marcus Plonsker advises the following: “If minor symptoms don’t go away completely during self-treatment or if they keep recurring, a medical examination makes sense. The cause of the pain should also be precisely clarified.” This is especially true if your hemorrhoidal symptoms are causing bleeding. “Even if it is always “only” fresh blood, bleeding is an alarm signal and should always be examined by a doctor,” warns the proctologist.

When sitting, the hemorrhoids are squeezed, which can be very painful © Henadzi Pechan / Getty Images

What treatment options are there?



In addition to using over-the-counter products, hemorrhoidal swellings can be treated in other ways, depending on their size and stubbornness. A common method is sclerotherapy, in which special medication is injected into the slightly swollen hemorrhoids to make them go down again. “Because the hemorrhoids are under the intestinal mucosa, where there is no sensitivity to touch, such treatments are absolutely painless,” assures Plonsker. If the haemorrhoidal swellings are already larger, they can be treated painlessly using rubber band imaging. On the other hand, surgery is required for advanced haemorrhoidal swelling. “These cases only account for between ten and twenty percent in proctological practice,” adds the specialist. In the end, of course, the patient’s level of suffering also plays an important role in the decision as to whether an operation is necessary or not.

How can you prevent hemorrhoidal problems?



In addition to a high-fiber diet and healthy drinking habits, exercise also plays a major role if you want to prevent hemorrhoids. Most importantly, however, is your bowel movement: “The consistency should be soft but formed so that you don’t have to push hard,” explains Marcus Plonsker. It is equally important that you take enough time for each visit to the toilet, but that you should not remain seated for too long. “The toilet should be done after two to three minutes,” is the recommendation of the proctologist.

Which foods contain a lot of fiber?

A high-fiber diet is important for healthy bowel movements © marilyna / Getty Images

Most fiber is found in plant foods. They are not only healthy but also filling. More importantly, if you’re a frequent sufferer of hemorrhoidal swelling, it can help improve digestion – and prevent constipation. Two important factors for a healthy intestinal flora, which has a significant influence on bowel movements. In addition to fruit and vegetables, the foods that contain a particularly large amount of fiber also include whole grain products, legumes and nuts. White flour products or white rice, on the other hand, contain almost no fiber at all. For a better overview, you will find a small nutrient table with high-fiber foods that contribute to a healthy diet as follows:

TOP 15 Groceries per 100 grams 1. wheat bran 45,1 g 2. linseed 38,6 g 3. Chia seeds 34,4 g 4. grated coconut 24 g 5. White beans 23,2 g 6. soybeans 22 g 7. plums (dried) 18,8 g 8. salsify 18,3 g 9. Oatmeal 18 g 10. Apricots (dried) 17,3 g 11. lenses 17 g 12. Peas 16,6 g 13. Chickpeas 15,5 g 14. Bread with fruits 14 g 15. Rye whole grain flour 13,9 g

So much for the theory. At the end of the day, the question still remains unanswered: how much dietary fiber do you need to consume per day? Here, too, there is a clear answer: According to the German Nutrition Society. an adult should consume at least 30 grams of fiber per day. In reality, however, 75 percent of women and 68 percent of men fall below the guideline. It is all the more important that you pay attention to a healthy diet by including enough fruit, vegetables and whole grain products in your diet. This automatically counteracts diet-related diseases – such as hemorrhoids or obesity, high blood pressure and coronary heart disease. Either way, your body will thank you for it.

