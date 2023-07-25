What helps against mosquitoes? | > – Guide

Status: 07/24/2023 2:47 p.m

Summer is mosquito season. Mosquitoes are attracted to human smells. If you want to avoid bites, you have to prevent them. The right mosquito repellent and a few remedies will help.

Mosquitoes develop particularly well in summer when the weather is warm and humid. Many people are particularly careful not to leave any lights on when windows and doors are open at dusk and in the dark. But it is not the light that attracts the animals, but the smell of people.

Human smells attract mosquitoes

In addition to perfume and other scents, the female mosquitoes look for blood primarily on the smell of sweat. Carbon dioxide also attracts them. CO2 is contained in used breathing air and is excreted through the skin. This makes protection from the animals particularly difficult.

Mask the odor with mosquito repellent

Before bed or an evening out, it can help to shower with unscented products to get rid of any sweat odor. Insect sprays with the active ingredients diethyltoluamide (DEET) and icaridin can also help. They are applied to the skin and mask human odor for a few hours. However, the substances are suspected of polluting the environment.

Natural alternatives such as essential oils from citrus fruits, lavender, eucalyptus or cedarwood only help temporarily when applied directly to the skin. However, they can irritate the skin of sensitive people.

Protection by light-colored clothing and tightly woven fabrics

Long sleeves and trouser legs make it more difficult for mosquitoes to find food, but they do not offer complete protection. Mosquitoes cannot be stopped by thin fabrics and coarse-meshed textiles. They are no obstacle for the bloodsucker’s snout. They also crawl into wide trouser legs or sleeves. Tightly woven fabrics are better – but not the choice for everyone at high temperatures. Clothing in light colors is recommended.

Effective protection against mosquitoes in the house is provided by close-meshed nets in the window frames and a mosquito net over the bed and stroller. On vacation, a fine mesh can be fixed in the window with tape.

Drive away mosquitoes with plants and scented candles

Lemon spiked with cloves: The effectiveness of such home remedies against mosquitoes is controversial.

The scent of certain plants acts as a deterrent to mosquitoes. A planted balcony box in front of the window or a few pots directly on the windowsill can keep the animals away. For example, tomatoes, lavender, catnip, thyme and basil are suitable. There are also scented candles with essential oils on the market that are supposed to keep mosquitoes away. You can also easily make such a mosquito repellent yourself. The easiest way is to use two different sized heatproof containers that fit well inside each other.

Fresh rosemary and lemon verbena, for example, are then placed on the bottom of the larger one. Place a candle in the smaller vessel. If this is lit, the heat ensures that an intense smell develops. A typical home remedy is a lemon studded with cloves. It’s also supposed to repel mosquitoes.

Avoid standing water

Water, for example in rain barrels, is an invitation to mosquitoes. There they lay their eggs and multiply rapidly. Water points should therefore be covered. Mosquito eggs can also lie in the dry for several years and develop as soon as they get enough moisture.

Further information

Effective protection against mosquitoes works with chemical agents. Alternatives without chemicals also work, but not for as long. more

An infected mosquito bite can lead to serious complications. When does it become dangerous? What helps against itching? more

They look like flies and don’t sting, they bite. That can be painful. How to protect yourself and treat bites. more

Why do mosquitoes bite? What attracts the animals and how to protect yourself from mosquito bites? Questions and answers. more

This topic in the program:

Visit | 04.07.2023 | 8:15 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

