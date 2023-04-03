The reports of pharmacists on the sales of tramadol-based drugs continue. Opiate painkiller, it is also used as a narcotic substance. Dr. Annarosa Racca explains to Fanpage.it how a certain awareness on the subject has developed and that electronic recipes have put a stop to counterfeiting.

Archive photo

In recent months, several Milanese pharmacies reported an anomalous request for tramadol-based drugs. It is a opioid pain reliever which acts on the central nervous system and which can only be sold on prescription. However, given its euphoric effects, tramadol had already become famous a few years ago under the name of “fighter drug“, when it was discovered that it was taken as a narcotic substance by the ISIS militiamen. Today, we are once again talking about a possible illegal business in the Milan area even if, as he assures Fanpage.it the president of the Federfarma provincial association of Milan and Lodi Annarosa Racca“pharmacists know this phenomenon and they are happy with it particularly careful“.

“Pharmacists know the danger”

As reported by The daysome pharmacies have already reported cases of counterfeit recipes and threats against general practitioners, forced with violence to prescribe tramadol. Furthermore, there has already been a round of dealing pills with this substance in the Varesotto woods. “Until recently the request was for over a hundred boxes a month“, said a pharmacist from Lorenteggio, “now we limit ourselves to dispensing it only if prescribed by doctors we know who guarantee medical use”.

However, the president of the provincial association of the national federation of Italian pharmacy owners in Milan and Lodi highlighted how “with the electronic recipesthe counterfeit ones are now much less than a few years ago”. According to Dr. Racca, in fact, the sale of tramadol-based drugs intended for non-medical uses would “decreasing compared to the pastpharmacists know the danger and it is no longer enough to steal a doctor’s recipe book to be able to prescribe medicines yourself”.

See also Atrial fibrillation, what it is and why screening is important to protect yourself from stroke Which is the district of Milan where it is (still) worth buying a house

What is “fighter drug”

The Medicines Agency explains that Tramadol is a substance capable of reduce pain acting on specific nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain. Drugs with this substance are used to treat moderate to severe pain, but misuse or nonmedical use can lead to serious side effects. For example, convulsions, serotonin syndrome which leads to anxiety, psychomotor agitation, restlessness, up to delirious hallucinations, epileptic seizures and, of course, allergic reactions.

It would be highly sought after for its effects euphoric and anti-fatigue. It is also able to improve sexual performance, as well as work performance. Considering its affordable cost, it was also used until a few years ago among clandestine laborers who worked as gatherers in the fields in southern Italy to relieve fatigue.

In May 2017, almost 40 tons of Captagon tablets, containing tramadol, were seized by the financial police at the port of Genoa. The cargo was bound for the city of double use, in Libya, where he would go to reinvigorate the local ISIS militiamen. Hence the nickname “fighter’s drug”.