what the former prime minister suffered from

He died, aged 86, Silvio Berlusconi. The Forza Italia leader was hospitalized last Friday at the San Raffaele in Milan.

The news was also confirmed by the Mediaset networks. The first to give it in tears from the studies of Mattina5 Federica Panicucci and Francesco Vecchi. The broadcasts were interrupted to announce a special in honor of the leader of Forza Italia.

The values ​​of Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized since last Friday for checks related to chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which he had been suffering for some time, had not improved.

What is chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

The chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CML) is a rare type of chronic leukemia that affects white blood cells, especially myeloid and monocytic cells. It is considered a form of myeloproliferative neoplasm, in which cells in the bone marrow multiply abnormally.

In CML, there is an excessive proliferation and accumulation of immature myeloid cells (blasts) in the bone marrow, which then spread into the blood and other tissues in the body. This buildup of abnormal cells can interfere with normal blood cell production, leading to symptoms and complications.

The precise cause of CML is still not fully understood, but in most cases, a genetic abnormality called the Philadelphia (Ph) chromosome is found. This abnormality is the result of an exchange of genetic material between chromosomes 9 and 22, leading to the formation of an abnormal gene called BCR-ABL1. This altered gene causes the uncontrolled proliferation of myeloid cells.

Symptoms of CML can vary from person to person, but often include tiredness, weakness, weight loss, night sweats, and an enlarged spleen. Diagnosis is usually made through blood tests, such as a complete blood count and cytogenetic analysis to identify the presence of the Philadelphia chromosome.

Treatment of CML depends on the stage of the disease and the individual characteristics of the patient. Treatment options may include drug therapies, such as the use of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) to block the action of the BCR-ABL1 gene, or bone marrow transplantation in selected cases.

Thanks to recent advances in targeted therapy, many CML patients can achieve effective disease management and long-term survival. However, regular monitoring and careful disease management are still needed to ensure CML control over time.

