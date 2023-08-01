What to do and what to absolutely avoid if a person faints from heatstroke: this is the only way to save their life

In the summer it is very easy to see a person pass out due to a color stroke: here’s how to act in these cases.

Even if the temperatures have dropped slightly compared to the past few weeks, in this period the sultry heat is still incessantly affecting our entire peninsula from north to south. Especially during the hottest hours of the day, it is even reaching 50 degrees in some Italian cities and this represents a serious danger to our health.

The sultry and scorching heat of this period beats directly on our heads and if we have the unhealthy idea of ​​leaving the house between noon and three in the afternoon we are really risking big. One of the biggest and most concrete dangers that can exist due to the powerful summer sun is obviously the heat stroke, which can directly affect us or other people close to us. If unfortunately we have to witnessing a faint from heat stroke is how you should act.

Heatstroke and sudden fainting: never do these things

Witnessing a sudden faint is always a cause of great anxiety and fear, since we risk panicking easily and not knowing what to do. That’s why the first thing to do is try to keep calm and avoid rash actions that may worsen or endanger the situation. Many are used to put into practice some remedies which however are not absolutely valid.

Do’s and don’ts for assisting a person who has fainted from heatstroke (TantaSalute.it)

An action not to be done absolutely is throw cold water on the unconscious person to try to wake her up or “cool her down”: it could be traumatic and make the situation worse. Even if we notice that the person burns as if he had a fever we don’t have to administer any medicinesuch as tachipirina, because even in this case it could have worse consequences.

First of all you have to make sure the person is breathing is that his heart beatsafter which with great caution it is necessary carry her into the shade and raise her legs to improve blood circulation. Since heat stroke causes a sudden increase in temperature, a solution must be found for cool the person in question which, as mentioned, must not be wetted directly with cold water all over the body.

To properly cool a person who has passed out from heatstroke, just apply different products on his body wet clothes or rags, especially on the most delicate parts such as wrists, forehead, chest and ankles. Once the person is recovered we can prepare a drink with water and sugars (for example a juice) to regain her strength.

